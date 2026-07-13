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Home > Education News > CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

The CSIR NET admit card will not be sent through post or any other mode. Candidates need to download it online only.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 20:51 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET 2026 admit card on July 13, 2026 in online mode for the June session at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR NET 2026 admit card PDF is available on the official portal. The CSIR NET admit card will not be sent through post or any other mode. Candidates need to download it online only. 

How To Download CSIR NET Admit Card 2026?

  • Candidates need to follow the below mentioned methods to download the hall ticket.
  • Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in
  • On homepage, click on ‘Download CSIR UGC NET Admit Card’
  • A login window will be displayed on screen
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • The CSIR NET June call letter will be opened on screen
  • Download hall ticket, save and take a printout of it. 

Details Mentioned in the CSIR NET Admit Card 2026

The following details are mentioned in the CSIR NET Admit Card 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
  • Name of the candidate
  • Candidate’s photograph
  • Exam time and slot
  • CSIR NET exam centre name
  • Candidate’s roll number
  • Candidate’s signature
  • Exam centre details
  • Exam Day Instructions 
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CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
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CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

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CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

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