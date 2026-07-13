CSIR NET Admit Card 2026 Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET 2026 admit card on July 13, 2026 in online mode for the June session at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR NET 2026 admit card PDF is available on the official portal. The CSIR NET admit card will not be sent through post or any other mode. Candidates need to download it online only.

How To Download CSIR NET Admit Card 2026?

Candidates need to follow the below mentioned methods to download the hall ticket.

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

On homepage, click on ‘Download CSIR UGC NET Admit Card’

A login window will be displayed on screen

Enter application number and date of birth

The CSIR NET June call letter will be opened on screen

Download hall ticket, save and take a printout of it.

Details Mentioned in the CSIR NET Admit Card 2026

The following details are mentioned in the CSIR NET Admit Card 2026.