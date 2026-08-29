CSIR NET June 2026 Result Declared At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Steps To Download Scorecard, Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result on August 29 in the pdf format. A total of 1,87,739 had registered across 224 cities for the examination. Of these, 1,50,057 candidates appeared for the entrance test. The exam was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026 across the country.
Steps To Download CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Result PDF
To download the CSIR UGC NET scorecard, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.
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Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
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Click on the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 scorecard link.
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Enter the required login credentials like application number and password.
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The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Check the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully.
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Download and save the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 scorecard for future reference.
Credentials Required To Check Scorecard
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Application Number
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Date of Birth
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Security Pin
CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Result: Gender-Wise Stats
Female candidates: 1,11,274 registered; 90,380 appeared
Male candidates: 76,463 registered; 59,675 appeared
Third gender: 2 registered; 2 appeared
Total: 1,87,739 registered; 1,50,057 appeared
Details Mentioned In CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Result
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Name of the candidate
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Roll number
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Application number
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Subject applied for
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Photograph and signature
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Marks obtained in each part of the exam
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Qualifying status (JRF or Lectureship/Assistant Professor)
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Category-wise cut-off marks
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Overall percentile score
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.