CSIR NET June 2026 Result Declared At csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Steps To Download Scorecard, Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result on August 29 in the pdf format. A total of 1,87,739 had registered across 224 cities for the examination. Of these, 1,50,057 candidates appeared for the entrance test. The exam was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026 across the country.

Steps To Download CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Result PDF

To download the CSIR UGC NET scorecard, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 scorecard link.

Enter the required login credentials like application number and password.

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Check the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully.

Download and save the CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 scorecard for future reference.

Credentials Required To Check Scorecard

Application Number

Date of Birth

Security Pin

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Result: Gender-Wise Stats

Female candidates: 1,11,274 registered; 90,380 appeared

Male candidates: 76,463 registered; 59,675 appeared

Third gender: 2 registered; 2 appeared

Total: 1,87,739 registered; 1,50,057 appeared

Details Mentioned In CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Result

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Application number

Subject applied for

Photograph and signature

Marks obtained in each part of the exam

Qualifying status (JRF or Lectureship/Assistant Professor)

Category-wise cut-off marks

Overall percentile score

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