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Home > Education News > CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

To download the UGC NET CSIR city allotment slip 2026, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth.

CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 19:07 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET 2026 City Advance Intimation Slip for the June session on July 8 at csirnet.nta.nic.in. To download the UGC NET CSIR city allotment slip 2026, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth. The CSIR UGC NET 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18 for five subjects. The entrance exam for assistant professor and PHD courses will be conducted online across India.

Steps to Download CSIR NET 2026 City Intimation Slip

To download the exam city slip, check the given below steps. 

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  • Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on the ‘Download CSIR NET Exam City Intimation Slip’ link available on the homepage 

  • Enter the application number and date of birth

  • The CSIR NET 2026 city allotment slip will appear

  • Check the NET 2026 exam city under the ‘City of Examination’ column.

  • Take a printout of the allotment slip for future reference 

CSIR UGC NET 2026 City Allotment Slip: List of Subjects 

Check the list of subjects for which exam will be conducted are as follows: 

The CSIR NET 2026 exam will be conducted on July 17 and 18 in five subjects namely

  • Mathematical Sciences 

  • Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences 

  • Chemical Sciences 

  • Life Sciences and

  • Physical Science

CSIR NET 2026 City Allotment Slip 

The CSIR UGC NET intimation slip 2026 serves as a crucial slip to aware candidates about the allotted city where the exam will be conducted. Candidates can plan their travel, accommodations, and other logistics, ensuring they can reach the exam centre on time. The slip plays a crucial role to share details of the official communication regarding the city allocation for the entrance examination. 

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CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
Tags: CSIR NET 2026 City Advance Intimation SlipCSIR NET 2026 City Intimation SlipCSIR UGC NET 2026 City Allotment SlipUGC NET CSIR city allotment slip 2026

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CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

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CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam City Slip Released: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

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