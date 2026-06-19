CSIR UGC NET 2026 Registration Ends Today for June Session; Apply Online Before Deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam application today, June 19. Those who have yet to complete their application can apply and submit through the official site before the deadline closes at 11:50 pm.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) is held to decide one’s eligibility for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), assistant professor positions and admission to a PhD programme in universities and other higher educational institutions across India. With only a few more hours left for registration, candidates should apply early to avoid any last-minute technical glitches.

How to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2026

Candidates can apply upon registering themselves on the official CSIR-UGC NET site with their personal details and then filling out the online application form.

After uploading all the required official documents, like a photograph and signature, candidates will be asked to pay a fee. Candidates can then download the application confirmation page for easy reference later on.

The NTA has recommended that all applicants check their information thoroughly before submitting the application form.

What is the CSIR UGC NET 2026 registration deadline

The NTA schedule indicates that the application process opened on May 27 and will close at on June 19. But those who have completed the process are allowed to pay the application fee until June 20, 2026, through a debit card, a credit card, net banking or UPI. It is therefore advisable to keep in mind that both the application submission and fee payment are to be done via the mandatory timelines, or else there is a possibility that the application will be rejected.

What is the date of the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam

The dates of the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam are the computer-based tests (CBT) on June 17 and 18. The exam will be conducted in two shifts every day. The first shift will be in the morning from 09:00 to 12:00 PM, and the second shift will be in the afternoon from 03:00 to 06:00 PM. The duration of each paper will be 3 hours, and candidates will be asked to appear for the paper subject that they have selected during the application process.

What are the subjects for CSIR UGC NET 2026

The exam will be conducted in five major allied science subjects. Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. The question paper will be made available in both English and Hindi. The candidates will then be able to select the language in which they would like to appear for the examination.

When will CSIR 2026 correction window open

Anyone who would like to amend any details in their application will have the chance to do so during the correction window. The NTA has said that the correction window will be open from June 22, 2026, to June 23, 2026, for all applied changes. Applicants will be able to review any amended details and alter permissible details in the application form during this time. The candidates are advised to confirm all details carefully. No opportunity may be given after the correction period is over.

When will CSIR 2026 admit cards be released

The NTA has yet to announce the date of release for the exam city intimation slip and admit cards. Both the documents will be available on separate pages on the official website in the days following the announcement. Every candidate ought to keep a close watch on the portal for intimations on exam centres, admit card download links and other announcements.

In the run-up to the coming deadline of application for the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination, candidates looking to appear for this highly sought-after national entrance test for higher research careers and academic qualifications across India should complete their application as soon as possible.

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