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Home > Education News > CTET 2026 Postponed: New Exam Soon, Know How To Apply At ctet.nic.in

CTET 2026 Postponed: New Exam Soon, Know How To Apply At ctet.nic.in

Candidates should regularly check the official CTET website for the latest schedule and examination-related updates.

CTET 2026 Postponed: New Exam Soon, Know How To Apply At ctet.nic.in

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 11:57 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 examination that was scheduled to be held on September 6. The Board is expected to announce the revised examination date for CTET exam 2026 soon. The CTET application window has also been reopened, giving eligible candidates another opportunity to register. Candidates should regularly check the official CTET website for the latest schedule and examination-related updates.

CTET 2026 application window reopened

The reopening of the application process comes after directions from the Supreme Court. The move is aimed at providing eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to fulfil the statutory requirement of obtaining the prescribed Teacher Eligibility Test qualification. Candidates who are eligible and had not applied earlier can use the reopened window to complete their registration. Applicants should carefully check the eligibility requirements before submitting their forms. The official CTET guidelines state that candidates are responsible for ensuring that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

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CTET 2026: What candidates should know

The revised examination date has not yet been announced. Therefore, candidates who have already registered should keep their application details safe and monitor the official website for further announcements. CTET is conducted by CBSE and serves as an important eligibility test for candidates seeking teaching appointments for Classes I to VIII, subject to the applicable recruitment rules.

How to apply for CTET 2026

Eligible candidates can follow these steps:

  • Visit the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in.
  • Open the CTET September 2026 application link.
  • Register or log in using the required credentials.
  • Enter personal, academic and other details carefully.
  • Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
  • Pay the applicable examination fee.
  • Submit the application form and check all details before final submission.
  • ‘Download and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Also Read: 6 Killed, 20 Critically Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana

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CTET 2026 Postponed: New Exam Soon, Know How To Apply At ctet.nic.in
Tags: CTET 2026CTET 2026 application formCTET 2026 application window reopenedCTET 2026 cancelledCTET 2026 postponed

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