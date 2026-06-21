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Home > Education News > CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key OUT: Check Download Steps, Marking Scheme And Result Update

CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key OUT: Check Download Steps, Marking Scheme And Result Update

NTA has released the CUET UG 2026 final answer key on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now check the final key and estimate their scores. The CUET UG 2026 result is expected soon, and scorecards will be available online for download.

CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released. (Photo: AI)
CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 20:42 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released final answer key of CUET UG 2026 which is good news for lakhs of students waiting for the admission process. Students who appeared for CUET UG can now download the final answer key from the CUET portal (cuet.nta.nic.in).

To CUET UG final answer key, no more objection or correction will be accepted. This is the last step before the most awaited announcement of CUET UG 2026 result is out any moment now.

How to download CUET UG 2026 final answer key?

Candidates can go to the official CUET portal and click on the link titled “Final Answer Key of CUET (UG)” available on the home page of the portal. The answer key will be opened in a PDF file which can be downloaded and stored.

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Download CUET UG 2026 Result

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says “CUET UG 2026 Result” and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin/captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 4: After filling in the required details, click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your CUET UG 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your marks, percentile, and other details carefully.

Step 7: Download the result PDF and save it on your device for future reference.

Step 8: Take a printout of the scorecard, as it will be required during the admission and counselling process.

How to Calculate CUET UG 2026 Marks?

The final answer key allows candidates to estimate their scores before the official results are announced. As per NTA’s marking scheme for multiple-choice questions, students will get +5 marks for every correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. Unattempted questions will carry no marks.

In cases where a question has more than one correct option, candidates who selected any of the correct answers will be awarded full marks.

CUET UG 2026 Exam Details

This year, NTA conducted the CUET UG examination between May 11 and May 31, 2026, along with additional exam dates on June 6 and June 7. The test was held in offline mode across 321 cities, including 15 international locations.

When Will CUET UG 2026 Result Be Declared?

Following the release of the final answer key, the CUET UG 2026 result is expected shortly. Candidates will be able to check their scorecards and percentile by logging in with their application number and password on the official website. The scorecards will play a crucial role in undergraduate admissions across central and participating universities.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Test Ends: Students Find Physics Harder Than Previous Exam

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CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key OUT: Check Download Steps, Marking Scheme And Result Update
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CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key OUT: Check Download Steps, Marking Scheme And Result Update
CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key OUT: Check Download Steps, Marking Scheme And Result Update
CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key OUT: Check Download Steps, Marking Scheme And Result Update
CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key OUT: Check Download Steps, Marking Scheme And Result Update

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