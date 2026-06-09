CUET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheets, Challenge Window Open Till June 11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access both the answer key and their response sheets through the official CUET website. The release of the provisional answer key allows students to review their responses, estimate their scores and raise objections if they identify any discrepancies.

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key And Response Sheets Available

Candidates can download the CUET UG 2026 provisional answer key and subject-wise response sheets by logging into their accounts on the official portal.

To access the documents, applicants must use their application number and password. Once logged in, candidates can view their recorded responses and compare them with the provisional answers released by NTA.

The answer key serves as an important tool for students to assess their performance before the declaration of final results.

Answer Key Challenge Window Open Till June 11

NTA has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer provided in the provisional key.

The challenge facility became available on June 9, 2026, and will remain open until June 11, 2026. During this period, students can submit objections against any answer they believe is incorrect.

After reviewing all challenges received from candidates, NTA will evaluate the objections and prepare the final answer key. The final results will be based on the revised answer key, if any changes are accepted.

How To Download CUET UG 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key and response sheet:

Visit the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the “Provisional CUET UG 2026 Answer Key” link. Enter the application number and password. Log in to access the candidate dashboard. Select either: CUET UG 2026 Answer Key; CUET UG 2026 Subject-Wise Response Sheet Download the PDF documents. Compare responses with the answer key and estimate the probable score.

What Happens Next?

Following the closure of the objection window on June 11, NTA will review all representations submitted by candidates. Subject experts will examine the challenges and determine whether any revisions are required.

Once the review process is completed, the agency will publish the final answer key. The CUET UG 2026 results will then be prepared and announced on the basis of the final answer key. Students are advised to carefully review their response sheets and submit objections within the stipulated timeline if necessary.

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