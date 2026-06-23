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Home > Education News > CUET UG 2026 Result Declared @cuet.nta.nic.in: 15.68 Lakh Candidates Registered; Check Where To Download Scorecard, Direct Link, Toppers List

CUET UG 2026 Result Declared @cuet.nta.nic.in: 15.68 Lakh Candidates Registered; Check Where To Download Scorecard, Direct Link, Toppers List

According to the CUET UG 2026 result statistics, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in India.

CUET UG 2026 Result Declared @cuet.nta.nic.in: 15.68 Lakh Candidates Registered; Check Where To Download Scorecard, Direct Link, Toppers List

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 14:38 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 result on JUne 23 on its official portal. The CUET UG 2026 result has been released in the pdf form at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check and download the CUET results 2026 by using their login credentials. 

According to the CUET UG 2026 result statistics, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in India. Out of which, only 11,64,098 candidates have appeared in the examination. However, the merit list of qualified candidates will be prepared by the participating institutes for the admission process.  

How to Check CUET UG 2026 Result?

Candidates can check the CUET UG results 2026 by following the steps below. 

You Might Be Interested In

  • Visit the official website.

  • Click on the CUET UG 2026 Result link on the homepage

  • Enter the login credentials 

  • The CUET UG 2026 result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save the result pdf for future reference 

When was the CUET UG 2026 Exam Conducted?

The NTA conducted the CUET UG 2026 from May 11 to 31 and June 6 to 7, 2026. Candidates were offered a total of 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test (GAT). The CUET UG final answer key was released on June 22 and provisional answer key on June 9, 2026. 

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CUET UG 2026 Result Declared @cuet.nta.nic.in: 15.68 Lakh Candidates Registered; Check Where To Download Scorecard, Direct Link, Toppers List

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CUET UG 2026 Result Declared @cuet.nta.nic.in: 15.68 Lakh Candidates Registered; Check Where To Download Scorecard, Direct Link, Toppers List

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CUET UG 2026 Result Declared @cuet.nta.nic.in: 15.68 Lakh Candidates Registered; Check Where To Download Scorecard, Direct Link, Toppers List
CUET UG 2026 Result Declared @cuet.nta.nic.in: 15.68 Lakh Candidates Registered; Check Where To Download Scorecard, Direct Link, Toppers List
CUET UG 2026 Result Declared @cuet.nta.nic.in: 15.68 Lakh Candidates Registered; Check Where To Download Scorecard, Direct Link, Toppers List
CUET UG 2026 Result Declared @cuet.nta.nic.in: 15.68 Lakh Candidates Registered; Check Where To Download Scorecard, Direct Link, Toppers List

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