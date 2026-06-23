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Home > Education News > CUET UG Result 2026 Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in: Direct Scorecard Link Active, Counselling Process to Begin Soon

CUET UG Result 2026 Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in: Direct Scorecard Link Active, Counselling Process to Begin Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG Result 2026 and has enabled the download of the scorecard link on the official website.

CUET UG 2026
CUET UG 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 14:47 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG Result 2026 and has enabled the download of the scorecard link on the official website. Those who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) results can now check online and download their scorecard with the login credentials.

The result of the candidates who appeared for the results conducted between May 11 and May 31, 2026, on June 6 and on June 7 has now been announced. After the announcement of the result, the admission process for undergraduate programmes in the selected universities is due to commence soon. Candidates should download and keep their scorecards handy, as these are important during the admission and counselling process.

How to check CUET UG Result 2026

Students can check their scorecards from the official CUET website. To get the result, the candidate should log in with the application number and password. After this, candidates should click on the CUET UG 2026 results link after visiting the official website, type in the required details, and then submit. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded in PDF format. It is essential for an applicant to verify if the details added in the scorecard are correct immediately after downloading.

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Which login credentials to scorecard

The candidates must keep their CUET application number and password handy to login. Students will not be able to access the result portal without login credentials. In case of lost login credentials, the candidates can use the options provided for this purpose on official website  It is advisable that the candidates keep the scorecard in both paper and digital copies for future reference.

What information stated on CUET scorecard

It has detailed information about a candidate’s examination performance. The candidate’s name, application number, percentile scores, subject-wise scores and other details related to the examination will be present on the scorecard. And it will be a prerequisite for admission to participating universities.

Candidates should cross-check the information and inform the concerned office if there is any discrepancy about the information.

What to do after CUET UG result

Once the result is declared, the admission process for participating universities will begin. Soon, the counselling and registration will also be conducted by the universities. The candidates must apply for admission to the participating universities individually; the release of the CUET result does not guarantee admission. Students should take note of previous years’ cut-offs, see where they stand and shortlist courses and institutes they are interested in and eligible for.

What universities accept the CUET UG scores

CUET UG scores are now being accepted by many top central universities for joining the UG courses. This includes Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Allahabad University and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. Each university announces its own admission schedule, eligibility criteria and counselling process. So students should regularly check the websites of the institutes they are interested in.

Why does the scorecard matter

The scorecard is an important document in the UG admission process. It will be required in all three steps of the admission process – registration, verification and seat allotment during counselling. Students should try to download it as soon as possible and keep copies handy. As admissions across universities are about to start, the scorecard will make all the difference in ensuring they reach all the requisite steps of the application process. With the release of the CUET UG Result 2026, the stage is now set for counselling and admission, where students will battle for seats at some of the most sought-after universities in the country.

Also Read: CBSE Announces Special 40:60 Marking Scheme For Private Class 12 Candidates In Gulf Countries 

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CUET UG Result 2026 Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in: Direct Scorecard Link Active, Counselling Process to Begin Soon
Tags: CUET resultCUET UG Result 2026CUET UG scorecard 2026

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CUET UG Result 2026 Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in: Direct Scorecard Link Active, Counselling Process to Begin Soon
CUET UG Result 2026 Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in: Direct Scorecard Link Active, Counselling Process to Begin Soon
CUET UG Result 2026 Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in: Direct Scorecard Link Active, Counselling Process to Begin Soon
CUET UG Result 2026 Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in: Direct Scorecard Link Active, Counselling Process to Begin Soon

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