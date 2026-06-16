CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: How to Check Scorecard, Final Answer Key and Admission Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the CUET UG 2026 scorecards a bit soon on its official website, which is good news for lakhs of candidates applying for admissions in central, state, deemed and private university undergraduate programmes. Before that, it is likely to release the final answer key after objections are filed against the provisional answer key. After the announcement of the result, the candidates should be able to check their scorecards digitally using their application credentials.

When shall CUET UG result 2026 be announced

Though NTA hasn’t declared the result date yet, the CUET UG 2026 scorecards are likely to be posted in the last week of June. The result announcement will follow the release of the final answer key, which is pending after the objection period was closed last month.

Candidates should frequently check the official CUET portal for any updates regarding the result announcement and answer key announcement. The result will decide the exam eligibility of candidates to enroll in participating universities in the country.

How can candidates view the CUET UG scorecard

After the results are declared, candidates can download their scorecards from the official website. To log the result, candidates need to use the application no., password, and security question and answer as required. The scorecard will include marking pattern, subject-wise marks scored, total marks, overall score, percentile, candidate details, etc. Candidates should have their scores carefully checked upon download of the certificate. It would be a good idea to keep a hard copy for future reference while applying for admission in counselling.

What is the CUET final answer key

The final answer key determines the score certificate of candidates. The final answer key is prepared after NTA has considered all the objections against a provisional answer key. There is no point of raising an objection in the final answer key, and any changes made by the agency cannot be challenged before final results are released. The result will show the final score of candidates as per the final answer key released by the organisation conducting the examination.

What happens after CUET UG result

Immediately after the declaration of scores, the participating universities will be processing admission applications. Unlike other entrance exams, NTA does not organise centralised counselling for CUET admission.

Candidates should apply to the individual admission portal of their choice. Universities like Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, and many others will release each one’s counselling dates, merit list, and cut-offs. While the CUET score, choice preference, category, and seat availability will decide the admission.

Will NTA publish CUET cut-off

The NTA only conducts the examinations and releases the scorecards. It does not publish admission cut-offs or merit lists from individual universities. The partnered universities will set their own cut-offs on the basis of the number of applicants, seat availability, programme demand, and category reserves, they say.

Candidates are advised to keep track of announcements from the universities they are applying to after the results are announced. With the final answer key out soon and the scorecards to come, CUET UG 2026 hopefuls are now getting into the next phase of their admission process. The coming days will be decisive as universities kickstart registration, counselling, and seat allocation for the upcoming academic year.

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