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Home > Education News > CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Steps to Download Scorecard, Check Percentile and Admission Process

CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Steps to Download Scorecard, Check Percentile and Admission Process

The CUET UG Result 2026 will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon on its official website.

CUET UG 2026
CUET UG 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 10:48 IST

The CUET UG Result 2026 will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon on its official website. The result link of the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) will be activated for the download of scorecards of all those who appeared between May 11 and June 7.

The CUET UG exam is computer-based to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes in central, state and participating universities. After its final answer key was released on June 21, students are anxiously looking forward to the result that will be announced by the end of June.

When is the CUET UG Result 2026 announced

NTA has not yet announced the result date. Though, the answer key release date suggests that the result is very soon to be announced. Generally, the CUET UG Result 2026 is announced in the last week of June or first week of July. Students should check the official website to get the latest updates.

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How to download the CUET UG scorecard

Candidates can access the scorecards online using the official CUET portal. The students can download the result after providing the application number and password or DOB of the candidate.

After visiting the official website, candidates are required to click on the CUET UG Result 2026 link and enter the required credentials and submit the same. After viewing the scorecard on the screen, candidates will be able to download it for future reference. No offline mode or post will be sent by NTA for the score card.

What will be included in the CUET scorecard

The CUET UG 2026 scorecard will reveal the candidate’s name, application number, subject-wise scorecard, percentile score and overall performance. It must be noted that students should note the scorecard details properly and report any discrepancy to authorities of the exam through the specified channel.

How to calculate CUET percentile

The NTA will use a percentile for fairness of the results from multiple shifts. The candidates’ percentile will be computed by comparing it with all other candidates who have appeared in the same shift.

The candidates are ranked based on the raw scores first. Then the percentage of candidates who got scores equal to or lesser than a given score is calculated. This approach aims at normalising the candidate scores across different shifts and varying levels of difficulty in the exam.

How to estimate the CUET scores

Once the official answer key is released, candidates can calculate the probable score based on the official marking scheme. Candidates receive a mark of 1 for every correct answer. They also lose 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. No marks are awarded or subtracted for leaving a question unanswered. The estimated score will give an idea of whether admission is likely to be given before the official result is out.

What scores are considered good for CUET 2026

Scores of more than 900 are considered excellent and generally put candidates in the top percentile range. Scores ranging from 700 to 850 are considered good and can significantly increase admission chances to the best universities. But the cut-offs for admission differ widely, depending on the university, programme and category of the candidate. So take the score ranges as very broad indicators and not as certainties of admission outcomes.

What comes next after the CUET UG result

After the declaration of the result, the admission and counselling process will be started at the universities of the participants. Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Jamia Millia Islamia, etc. will announce their admission dates. Candidates are required to register separately through the university admission portal, submit preferences and get into rounds of counselling as per the CUET score and eligibility criteria.

Also Read: CBSE Announces Special 40:60 Marking Scheme For Private Class 12 Candidates In Gulf Countries 

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CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Steps to Download Scorecard, Check Percentile and Admission Process
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CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Steps to Download Scorecard, Check Percentile and Admission Process
CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Steps to Download Scorecard, Check Percentile and Admission Process
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