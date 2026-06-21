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Home > Education News > CUET UG Result 2026 Update: Final Answer Key Release Expected Shortly, Scorecard Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2026 Update: Final Answer Key Release Expected Shortly, Scorecard Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 result is expected soon at cuet.nta.nic.in after the final answer key release. NTA will publish scorecards using application details. Result likely in late June or early July. Admissions to DU, JNU, BHU will depend on CUET scores and cut-offs.

CUET UG 2026 result is expected soon. (Photo: AI)
CUET UG 2026 result is expected soon. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 17:24 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG Result 2026 anytime soon on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their scorecard PDF using application number and password. However, before the result announcement, NTA will publish the CUET UG 2026 final answer key.

Final Answer Key After Objection Review

The final answer key will be prepared after evaluating objections raised against the provisional answer key. The objection window remained open till June 11, 2026, while the provisional answer key was released on June 09, 2026. Once released, the final answer key will be considered conclusive, and no further changes will be accepted by NTA.

CUET UG 2026 Result Date Expected

NTA has not officially confirmed the CUET UG 2026 result date yet. However, as per reports, the result is likely to be declared in the last week of June 2026, with some expectations also pointing toward early July 2026. The result link will be activated on cuet.nta.nic.in.

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How to Download CUET UG 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can download their CUET UG 2026 scorecard by following these steps:

  • Visit cuet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on “CUET UG 2026 Result” link

  • Enter application number, password, and captcha

  • Submit details

  • Download and save the scorecard PDF for future use

CUET UG 2026 Exam and Admission Process

The CUET UG 2026 exam was conducted between May 11 and June 07, 2026. After the result is declared, universities will begin their individual counselling and admission processes. Final admissions will depend on CUET scores, cut-offs, and merit lists released by participating universities.

Expected Cut-offs for Top Universities

Early expectations suggest varying cut-offs across institutions. For Delhi University (DU), North Campus courses may require around 500+ marks, South Campus around 400+ marks, and off-campus options may start from 250–270+ marks. At Banaras Hindu University (BHU), science streams may go above 600 marks, while arts courses may range between 300–350 marks. For JNU, foreign language courses may require around 350+ marks, depending on category and course demand.

CUET Admission Process Explained

The admission process includes appearing for CUET, filling university counselling forms, result declaration, choice filling based on score, cut-off or merit list release, and finally admission confirmation with fee payment.

The CUET UG 2026 final answer key is expected soon, followed by the result declaration. Admissions to top universities like DU, JNU, and BHU will depend heavily on CUET scores and cut-off trends.

ALSO READ: ‘Sit Fearlessly, Without Worry’: Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Faith In NTA As NEET-UG Re-exam Begins Across 5,440 Centres

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CUET UG Result 2026 Update: Final Answer Key Release Expected Shortly, Scorecard Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in
Tags: CUET scorecard 2026CUET UG 2026CUET UG 2026 resultNTA CUET resultNTA CUET result news

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CUET UG Result 2026 Update: Final Answer Key Release Expected Shortly, Scorecard Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in
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