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Home > Education News > Delhi Police Constable Result Out: 66,076 Candidates Qualify, How To Check Merit List, Cut-Off And Next Selection Stage

Delhi Police Constable Result Out: 66,076 Candidates Qualify, How To Check Merit List, Cut-Off And Next Selection Stage

SSC has released Delhi Police Constable Result 2026 at ssc.gov.in. A total of 66,076 candidates have qualified for PET/PMT. Candidates can check the merit list, cut-off marks and next selection stages including physical tests, document verification and medical exam

SSC has released Delhi Police Constable Result 2026. (Photo: AI)
SSC has released Delhi Police Constable Result 2026. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 20:38 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Result 2026, ending the wait for thousands of aspirants. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now check their qualifying status on the official SSC website.

When was the Delhi Police Constable exam held?

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the Delhi Police Constable recruitment was conducted from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026. The result has been released for both male and female candidates.

How many candidates qualified for the next round?

As per SSC’s official notice, a total of 66,076 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. Among them, 43,841 male candidates and 22,235 female candidates have qualified for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

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How to check Delhi Police Constable Result 2026?

Candidates can download the merit list by following these simple steps:

  • Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

  • Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage

  • Open the link for Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Examination 2025-26 Result

  • Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to find your roll number

What details are mentioned in the result PDF?

The result PDF contains important information such as:

  • Candidate’s name and roll number

  • Category details

  • Marks obtained

  • Qualifying status

  • Category-wise cut-off marks

  • Merit rank

What happens after the Delhi Police Constable result?

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will now appear for:

  • Physical Endurance Test (PET)

  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

  • Document Verification

  • Medical Examination

SSC has also announced that the individual scorecard link will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to keep their original documents ready and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the physical test schedule.

Clearing the CBT is only the first step, as final selection will depend on performance in all upcoming stages.

ALSO READ: Trinamool Crisis Latest Update: Why Did Mamata Banerjee’s Loyalist And Ex-Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick Quit All TMC Posts?

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Delhi Police Constable Result Out: 66,076 Candidates Qualify, How To Check Merit List, Cut-Off And Next Selection Stage
Tags: Delhi Police Constable ResultDelhi Police Constable Result 2026Delhi Police Constable Result newsSSCssc result

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Delhi Police Constable Result Out: 66,076 Candidates Qualify, How To Check Merit List, Cut-Off And Next Selection Stage

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Delhi Police Constable Result Out: 66,076 Candidates Qualify, How To Check Merit List, Cut-Off And Next Selection Stage
Delhi Police Constable Result Out: 66,076 Candidates Qualify, How To Check Merit List, Cut-Off And Next Selection Stage
Delhi Police Constable Result Out: 66,076 Candidates Qualify, How To Check Merit List, Cut-Off And Next Selection Stage
Delhi Police Constable Result Out: 66,076 Candidates Qualify, How To Check Merit List, Cut-Off And Next Selection Stage

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