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Home > Education News > Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard

Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, is set to declare the Delhi School Results 2026 for Classes 6, 7, and 8.

Delhi School Results 2026
Delhi School Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 28, 2026 11:29:20 IST

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Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, is set to declare the Delhi School Results 2026 for Classes 6, 7, and 8 on March 28. Students who appeared for the annual examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards once the result link is activated on the official website.

Officials have indicated that the results will be made available online, allowing students to access their marks without needing to visit schools. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.

When will Delhi Class 6–8 Results 2026 be declared

According to official information, the results for Classes 6 to 8 will be released today. While an exact time has not been confirmed, the link is expected to go live shortly on the official portal.

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Students should regularly check the website for updates, as the result link may be activated at any time during the day.

Where to check Delhi School Results 2026 online

Students can access their results through the official website, edudel.nic.in. The online system has been designed to ensure easy and quick access to scorecards.

Once released, students will need to enter their student ID and date of birth to view their marks. The portal will host the results for all three classes — 6, 7 and 8.

How to download Delhi Class 6–8 scorecard

To check and download the scorecard, students can follow a simple step-by-step process. After visiting the official website, they should locate the “Online Result 2025-26” or relevant results link on the homepage.

They will then be required to enter their student ID and date of birth. After submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

What details are required to check Delhi School Results 2026

Students must keep their student ID and date of birth ready to log in and access their results. These details are essential for verifying identity and ensuring secure access to individual scorecards.

Without these credentials, students may face difficulty in checking their results online.

What should students check in Delhi Class 6–8 scorecard

After downloading the scorecard, students and parents should carefully review all details mentioned in the result. This includes personal information, subject-wise marks and overall performance.

In case of any discrepancy, it should be reported to the respective school authorities immediately for correction.

What advisory has DoE issued for Delhi School Results 2026

The Directorate of Education has advised students to rely only on the official website for authentic updates. Schools will also remain available to assist students in case of queries related to results.

The online result system is aimed at making the process more accessible and efficient, ensuring that students can quickly obtain their marks without inconvenience.

Students are encouraged to stay updated and regularly visit the official website for the latest announcements regarding results and further academic steps.

Also Read: PNB Apprentice Result 2026 announced: Check result link at pnb.bank.in, What Shortlisted Candidates Must Do
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Tags: Delhi Class 6 ResultsDelhi Class 7 ResultsDelhi Class 8 ResultsDelhi School ResultsDelhi School Results 2026

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Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard

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Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard
Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard
Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard
Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard

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