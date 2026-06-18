Delhi Schools to Undergo POCSO Safety Audit as LG VK Saxena Orders Stricter Child Protection Compliance

The Delhi administration has launched a fresh initiative to strengthen child safety measures in schools, with the Lieutenant Governor directing a detailed audit of all educational institutions within the national capital. The inquiry seeks to find whether institutions are adhering to the norms prescribed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and take steps as deemed necessary for better child protection.

The orders were issued in the wake of a review of child safety regulations in schools. The authorities have been summoned to examine whether schools are complying with the mandatory provisions under the POCSO Act and take action when gaps or violations are found. This direction comes in the context of increasing scrutiny of the safety of students in schools.

Why is Delhi launching a safety audit of schools

The audit will examine whether any of the schools fail to follow child protection protocols under POCSO Act. The authorities are to assess the safety measures in place, reporting mechanisms and level of preparedness of the institution to handle complaints involving children.

The education department has also been asked to provide information on corrective actions taken against schools that violate the safety norms. The authorities are to identify immediate interventions necessary and ensure that schools tighten up their adherence to the protocols.

The administration has reiterated that non-compliance with child protection guidelines will attract stringent action.

What will be the role of Child Protection Committees

Council orders include a directive to launch child protection committees in all schools. The authorities are banking on such committees to conduct regular meetings and remain functional throughout. The role of child protection committees will be to identify safety-related issues and to raise awareness about similar concerns among teachers and students. Also to sensitise stakeholders about grievance redressal mechanisms. Officials say persistent vigilance by schools will ensure a safer environment and will allow them to intervene at an early stage in child protection issues.

What will be the significance of Child Protection Month in Delhi

The administration has directed all concerned departments to observe July as “Child Protection Month” throughout the city. Schools and government departments are directed to run workshops, training programmes and awareness campaigns about child safety measures and legal rights. The move is said to create awareness on the features and provisions of the POCSO Act and the significance of reporting any inappropriate conduct. The authorities too have been directed to make a report on what is being done and how it has been executed in the state.

How will Delhi Police enhance the security in schools

The lieutenant governor has directed Delhi Police to organise better security near school areas and at schools. The emphasis has been on the presence of the police at schools and in educational areas. Officials have also been advised to organise better police presence on school holidays and other periods when children and students are particularly vulnerable travelling or at extracurricular trips. This will ensure better monitoring of the security at schools and a better sense of safety for both the students and their parents.

What does zero-tolerance policy mean

The lieutenant governor said this reiterates the administration’s stance on crimes against women and children: that harassment, molestation, or sexual assault would not be tolerated. The government said that the safety of the girl students and children will always be a priority and that institutions should maintain the highest level of responsibility and accountability at all times. This latest directive is part of a sweeping move by the administration to step up its child protection measures in schools in Delhi, with increased focus on compliance, raising awareness and better enforcement of the policies to create a safer educational environment for everyone.

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