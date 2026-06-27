Delhi University UG Admissions 2026 Begin: CSAS Phase 1 Registration Opens for CUET Candidates

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the admission process Phase I of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2026 for admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who have appeared in CUET-UG 2026 and have Delhi University colleges as their preferred options can register for admission from the official CSAS portal.

This year the university is providing admissions in 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 combinations in BA programmes from about 67 colleges. Admissions will be made on the basis of scores of CUET (UG) 2026 of the applicant, subject to eligibility criteria specified for every programme in the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2026-27.

How to register for DU CSAS Phase 1

To register in the CSAS portal, use the CUET (UG) 2026 application number. As per a clarification provided by Delhi University, only students appearing in CUET (UG) 2026 are eligible for admission.

The university has also introduced a streamlined registration process to make admissions more secure and convenient. The candidate’s name, date of birth, photograph and signature have been auto-filled via the Government of India’s API Setu platform, leading to reduced manual data entry, increased data security and fewer chances of errors during registration, and has added DU.

There will be a need for a one-time registration fee to be paid, which is non-refundable while filling out Phase I of the registration.

So what happens in CSAS Phase 2

Following the first stage of registration, Delhi University will now start the second phase of the admission process. In the second phase, the candidate needed to use the language and domain papers; they appeared for CUET (UG) 2026 and mapped the subjects they studied in class 12 against them.

The university has clarified that the only CUET language and domain papers that would be used while assessing eligibility for a programme are those pertaining to the subjects they passed in class 12.

The candidate’s cumulative score will then be computed, and all the undergraduate programmes for which they are eligible will be analysed. Both course and college preferences will have to be submitted by students before seat allocation commences. The university will separately announce the schedule for Phase II of CSAS.

What should candidates be aware of

Candidates are advised by Delhi University to carefully check the eligibility conditions stated in the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information before opting for programmes. Since admission will be decided solely on the basis of the CUET (UG) 2026 score, candidates must choose subjects in the preference-filling stage that are consistent with the eligibility conditions of their chosen course.

The newly introduced automated verification through API Setu is expected to have a positive impact on making the admission process easier by increasing data accuracy and minimising the paperwork hassle.

With admissions underway, the candidates eligible for admission are encouraged to register for CSAS Phase I well in advance of the application deadline and to keep handy the required documents and details of the CUET application for the next phase of the admission process.

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