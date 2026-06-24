Who Is Devina Gahlot? Meet BJP MLA’s Daughter Who Secured AIR-1 In CUET-UG 2026

Devina Gahlot has bagged the national topper in the CUET-UG 2026 test, which is yet another feather in her cap considering the academic success she has achieved in the past. She is the daughter of BJP MLA and former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot and managed to become the topper of the country after NTA declared the results of CUET-UG 2026 on Tuesday. This comes in the wake of scoring 98% marks in CBSE class 12th exams where she became the topper of Humanities at DPS Vasant Kunj.

However, despite having such a good academic track record, Devina Gahlot said that it was totally unforeseen to become the all-India topper. Talking about the experience of checking her results, she said, “When I first saw the result, I kept checking the application number because I could not believe that I had topped in the entire country.”

How Devina Gahlot balanced consistency, revision and preparation pressure

Success did not come for Devina Gahlot through hard work but by following a disciplined and balanced approach. She said that she always ensured that she studies all the subjects everyday and does not concentrate on one subject at once. “I studied every subject everyday. I never concentrated only on one thing and left everything else. I revisited often and solved many old question papers,” she said.

However, her road to success was not an easy one. Devina Gahlot said that when she started preparing for CUET after the boards she was really confused as to how she should start as she had no knowledge regarding the format and approach to take up the exam. “When I started preparing for CUET right after the board exams, I didn’t know what and from where to prepare. Sometimes I even thought that I may not be able to cope as I am not familiar with this kind of pressure which can decide my future,” she said.

Why Devina Gahlot credits family, teachers and school for her achievement

Throughout her preparation, Devina Gahlot said her parents, teachers and school played a crucial role in helping her stay focused and confident. According to her, there was never any pressure from home, only encouragement and support whenever she needed it.

Her father Kailash Gahlot expressed his happiness for her achievement and congratulated her on her hard work. “All of us are really happy. As parents, we never put any pressure on her. Both our girls have done well. I used to ask her many times whether she was studying seriously and her answer used to be ‘Dad, it will be done’. Also, I would like to give credit to my wife, her teachers and DPS Vasant Kunj,” he said.

What lies ahead for Devina Gahlot after securing top rank in CUET-UG 2026?

In future, Devina Gahlot plans to pursue English Honours course at the university owing to her passion for literature, writing and reading. “I have a lot of interest in literature, reading and writing. So I am thinking of pursuing English Honours. Later, probably journalism. There are no definite plans at the moment, but that is what I am thinking of,” she said.

At the same time, Devina Gahlot has not ruled out a future in politics. Having grown up watching her father serve as an MLA and minister, she said public service remains an area of interest. “Ever since childhood, I have seen my father as an MLA and as a minister. I have seen how many people have been helped through this profession. I have grown up watching him work for and help others. So there is interest, but let’s see where life takes me,” she said.

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