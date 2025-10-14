LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates

Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates

Diwali 2025 in Karnataka will be celebrated with school holidays across the state. Schools will remain closed on designated days, giving students and staff time to participate in festive rituals, family gatherings, and celebrations. Parents and students are advised to check the official school calendar to confirm exact holiday dates. The breaks ensure families can enjoy Diwali festivities while planning their travel and events conveniently.

Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 14, 2025 13:18:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates

Diwali, or Deepavali, is the festival gleefully ushered in, all through Karnataka, just like much of India. This means the triumph of light of day over darkness, and good over evil. Hence, the state grants an extensive school break exclusive for the students and teachers to celebrate the festival.

Official Holiday Schedule for Diwali 2025 in Karnataka

In 2025, schools in Karnataka will be closed for the Diwali holiday from October 8 to 18, which extends longer than in other states. So students can enjoy the celebrations and rituals with their families.

Key Days of the Festival in the Holiday

The school holidays cover the following important dates of the holiday:

  • October 8, 2025 (Tuesday): The first holiday of the festive break
  • October 13, 2025 (Sunday): Dhanteras, benefited from the gold and silver purchases
  • October 19, 2025 (Monday): The main Diwali day (or Deepavali)
  • October 20 – October 21, 2025: After the festivals there is Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

All of these occasions include rituals, family celebrations and cultural events on the festival both at home with family, or bigger events in the community. The holiday allows for schools to conduct some cultural outreach prior to the break, to engage students with the holiday traditions.

Why Karnataka Schools Have Longer Holidays

Karnataka traditionally enjoys longer celebrations around Diwali and often has close regional festivities. Because there are so many additional days off, families are able to travel, take part in community events, and sustain other family and cultural gathering preparations. Schools recognize this and offer a longer window off.

Important Notes to Parents and Students

While the state government has declared this holiday schedule for schools, some charter/private schools may have slight differences. Parents should check the holidays with the school directly. The charter/private school may hold class before or after this holiday depending on the academic calendar.

Benefits of the Longer School Break

The break serves students and staff with a break and time to recharge. Also, it encourages student cultural awareness and value—there is such thing as importance of festivals to keep family united and socially balanced.

Karnataka schools are closed Diwali 2025 from October 8 to October 18. This break alone covers all major festival days. The extended break ensures holiday celebrations with joy and lots of cultural infusion. Families may want to watch for any announcements or changes.

Disclaimer: School holiday dates are based on government notifications as of 2025 and might differ for some institutions.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 1:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Diwali 2025 Karnataka school holidaysDiwali 2025 school closure KarnatakaDiwali 2025 student holidays KarnatakaDiwali holiday dates KarnatakaKarnataka Diwali celebration school scheduleKarnataka Diwali vacation 2025Karnataka festive school breakKarnataka schools closed Diwali 2025school holiday calendar Karnatakaschool vacation Karnataka 2025

RELATED News

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Delhi NCR: Schools to Remain Shut on These Festival Days

WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF

SSC GD Result 2025 OUT: Latest Official Updates on DME/DV Result for 1.2 Lakh Candidates

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: SSC, HSC Exam Dates OUT, Complete List of Theory and Practical Exam Dates

UGC NET December Exam Date 2025 OUT: Direct Link for UGC Net Registration Form

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With Instagram Recent Photo

Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

First 200 MW from UAE's Stargate AI campus to come online next year

China is making it harder to get rare earth magnet export licenses, sources say

Adani And Google Partner To Build India’s Largest Data Centre Campus In Visakhapatnam

Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates

Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in UP: Schools to Remain Shut in THESE Days Due to Festival, Check Dates and Important Details Here

Karwa Chauth Shock: Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend, Screams ‘Main Tere Baccha Ki Maa Hoon’ In Viral Video

EPFO Full Withdrawal: How To Easily Access And Withdraw Your Full EPF Balance Online Using UAN Portal And UMANG App

Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates
Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates
Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates
Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates
QUICK LINKS