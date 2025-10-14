Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates

Diwali, or Deepavali, is the festival gleefully ushered in, all through Karnataka, just like much of India. This means the triumph of light of day over darkness, and good over evil. Hence, the state grants an extensive school break exclusive for the students and teachers to celebrate the festival.

Official Holiday Schedule for Diwali 2025 in Karnataka

In 2025, schools in Karnataka will be closed for the Diwali holiday from October 8 to 18, which extends longer than in other states. So students can enjoy the celebrations and rituals with their families.

Key Days of the Festival in the Holiday

The school holidays cover the following important dates of the holiday:

October 8, 2025 (Tuesday): The first holiday of the festive break

October 13, 2025 (Sunday): Dhanteras, benefited from the gold and silver purchases

October 19, 2025 (Monday): The main Diwali day (or Deepavali)

October 20 – October 21, 2025: After the festivals there is Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

All of these occasions include rituals, family celebrations and cultural events on the festival both at home with family, or bigger events in the community. The holiday allows for schools to conduct some cultural outreach prior to the break, to engage students with the holiday traditions.

Why Karnataka Schools Have Longer Holidays

Karnataka traditionally enjoys longer celebrations around Diwali and often has close regional festivities. Because there are so many additional days off, families are able to travel, take part in community events, and sustain other family and cultural gathering preparations. Schools recognize this and offer a longer window off.

Important Notes to Parents and Students

While the state government has declared this holiday schedule for schools, some charter/private schools may have slight differences. Parents should check the holidays with the school directly. The charter/private school may hold class before or after this holiday depending on the academic calendar.

Benefits of the Longer School Break

The break serves students and staff with a break and time to recharge. Also, it encourages student cultural awareness and value—there is such thing as importance of festivals to keep family united and socially balanced.

Karnataka schools are closed Diwali 2025 from October 8 to October 18. This break alone covers all major festival days. The extended break ensures holiday celebrations with joy and lots of cultural infusion. Families may want to watch for any announcements or changes.

Disclaimer: School holiday dates are based on government notifications as of 2025 and might differ for some institutions.