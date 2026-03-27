DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the DSSSB Result 2026 for various posts such as PGT (English), TGT (Social Science), and Senior Scientific Assistant. Candidates can now check the DSSSB Result 2026 of these recruitment examinations on the official website.

The result announcement will be a major step forward for the candidates who have been looking forward to the updates on recruitment under various departments of the Delhi government.

What is the DSSSB Result 2026, and which posts are included

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the DSSSB Result 2026 for various posts under different departments of the Delhi government, such as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Prominent posts are PGT (English), TGT (Social Science), Male, and Senior Scientific Assistant (Drugs Control Department). The result of these posts is mainly based on the marks of candidates in Tier 1.

Where to check DSSSB Result 2026 online

Candidates can now view the DSSSB Result 2026 on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The board has uploaded the DSSSB Result 2026 in PDF format, where candidates can search for their roll number.

On the same line, the marks statements for selected posts have already been published on the official website of the board.

How to download DSSSB Result 2026 PDF

To view the result, you need to visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and go to the Results tab on the home page.

Now, click on the right post link. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen, and people can view their roll number and download the file. Save the result for future reference and other stages of recruitment.

When was the DSSSB Tier 1 exam conducted

The Tier 1 exam for the PGT (English) and other posts was held on 7th and 11th July 2025. Based on the results of this exam and the claims of the candidates in their application form, the Final results are prepared.

For certain posts, the DSSSB selection requires the submission of an e-dossier, for example, for the Senior Scientific Assistant post.

What about DSSSB e-dossier submission updates

The DSSSB had earlier requested the shortlisted candidates for the Senior Scientific Assistant post to submit the e-dossier in February 2026.

However, it was found that the candidates failed to submit the required documents within the given deadline. Therefore, the candidature of the candidates has been cancelled as it was not submitted within the detailed deadline.

What happens after the DSSSB Result 2026

If the candidate is successful in the DSSSB result 2026, they will continue with the ensuing stages of the recruitment process, which may include a verification of documents or other assessments, depending on the post.

The board will probably give more updates regarding next steps on its website. The announcement of the results is an indication that the candidates have to go through the official notifications regularly and should also start preparing the documents for the next level.

DSSSB recruitment is a good opportunity for aspirants looking for government jobs in Delhi, especially in education and technical departments.

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