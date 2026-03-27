DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS COVID Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Ashok Kharat Viral MMS COVID Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Ashok Kharat Viral MMS COVID Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Ashok Kharat Viral MMS COVID Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS COVID Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Ashok Kharat Viral MMS COVID Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Ashok Kharat Viral MMS COVID Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Ashok Kharat Viral MMS COVID Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here

DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the DSSSB Result 2026 for various posts such as PGT (English), TGT (Social Science), and Senior Scientific Assistant.

DSSSB result
DSSSB result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 27, 2026 13:59:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the DSSSB Result 2026 for various posts such as PGT (English), TGT (Social Science), and Senior Scientific Assistant. Candidates can now check the DSSSB Result 2026 of these recruitment examinations on the official website. 

The result announcement will be a major step forward for the candidates who have been looking forward to the updates on recruitment under various departments of the Delhi government. 

What is the DSSSB Result 2026, and which posts are included

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the DSSSB Result 2026 for various posts under different departments of the Delhi government, such as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Directorate of Education (DoE). 

You Might Be Interested In

Prominent posts are PGT (English), TGT (Social Science), Male, and Senior Scientific Assistant (Drugs Control Department). The result of these posts is mainly based on the marks of candidates in Tier 1.

Where to check DSSSB Result 2026 online

Candidates can now view the DSSSB Result 2026 on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The board has uploaded the DSSSB Result 2026 in PDF format, where candidates can search for their roll number. 

On the same line, the marks statements for selected posts have already been published on the official website of the board.

How to download DSSSB Result 2026 PDF

To view the result, you need to visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and go to the Results tab on the home page. 

Now, click on the right post link. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen, and people can view their roll number and download the file. Save the result for future reference and other stages of recruitment.

When was the DSSSB Tier 1 exam conducted

The Tier 1 exam for the PGT (English) and other posts was held on 7th and 11th July 2025. Based on the results of this exam and the claims of the candidates in their application form, the Final results are prepared. 

For certain posts, the DSSSB selection requires the submission of an e-dossier, for example, for the Senior Scientific Assistant post. 

What about DSSSB e-dossier submission updates

The DSSSB had earlier requested the shortlisted candidates for the Senior Scientific Assistant post to submit the e-dossier in February 2026. 

However, it was found that the candidates failed to submit the required documents within the given deadline. Therefore, the candidature of the candidates has been cancelled as it was not submitted within the detailed deadline.

What happens after the DSSSB Result 2026

If the candidate is successful in the DSSSB result 2026, they will continue with the ensuing stages of the recruitment process, which may include a verification of documents or other assessments, depending on the post. 

The board will probably give more updates regarding next steps on its website. The announcement of the results is an indication that the candidates have to go through the official notifications regularly and should also start preparing the documents for the next level.

DSSSB recruitment is a good opportunity for aspirants looking for government jobs in Delhi, especially in education and technical departments.

Also Read: HPU Result 2026 OUT: Check UG, PG Semester Results at hpuniv.ac.in, Direct Link Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dsssbDSSSB resultDSSSB Result 2026DSSSB Result 2026 PDFDSSSB Tier 1 result

RELATED News

NIOS ODE Result 2026 Declared: Check Class 10, 12 Scorecard at results.nios.ac.in

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard

AP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, How To Apply

MAHA TET 2026: Applications Begin At mahatet.in, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply

Delhi School Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at edudel.nic.in, How to Download Scorecard

LATEST NEWS

DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Who Is Rishikesh Vaidya? After Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case, Maharashtra Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Claimed He Was ‘God’

What Is White Plague? TB Is Deadlier Than COVID Claiming 1M+ Lives Every Year Globally- Check Symptoms, Treatment And Precautions Of The Disease Rising In US

QTG vs KRK Match Prediction PSL 2026 Match 2: David Warner vs Saud Shakeel— Who Will Win Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Clash in Pakistan Super League?

‘This Time, History Is Being Made’: Rapper-Turned Politician Balendra Shah Sworn In As Nepal’s 47th Prime Minister, Becomes Youngest Leader In The Nation

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H And Probable Playing XIs

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei’s Alleged Gay Partner? Trump Says CIA Informed Him Of Claims About Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Long-Term Relationship With A Man

Operation True Promise 4: Iran Intensifies 83rd Wave Of Retaliatory Missile And Drone Attacks On US And Israeli Targets

Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”

DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here
DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here
DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here
DSSSB Result 2026 OUT for PGT, TGT And Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Merit List – Link Here

QUICK LINKS