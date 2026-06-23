DU PG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Seat Allocation Released, Check Acceptance and Fee Payment Schedule

Delhi University’s (DU) second round of admission for the 2026-27 academic session for the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate Programmes (CSAS-PG) has begun, allotting 2,964 fresh seats for further consideration of candidates applying for admission in its various postgraduate programmes.

The second round of seat allocation has begun from June 22 till June 24. Students allotted seats need to complete the admission process within the time period given by the university to ensure that they are secured in seats. The announcement follows a big allotment demand in the first round of admissions when thousands of students chose to confirm their seats or upgrade to obtain better programme preferences.

What is the admission schedule for DU PG Round 2

Students allotted seats in the second round have to first accept the allotted programme at the admission portal. The deadline to accept the seat is June 24, 2026.

Last, along with accepting the allotted seat, students will need to complete the payment of admission fees by June 27. Delhi University has stated that if a student does not accept the allotted seat or pay fees for admission within this time period, the allotted seat will be cancelled.

Therefore, applicants need to frequently check the admission portal and complete the formalities promptly.

How many seats were allotted in the second round

The university has announced the new seat allotments made in the second round of counselling, amounting to 2,964. The new seat allocation details have been shared on the CSAS-PG portal, including the programme-wise minimum scores in the third round of counselling, which can enable students to gauge their prospects in whatever comes next and also plan for the next admission cycles.

The publication of the minimum qualifying scores is expected to bring transparency in the admission process and clarify the demand for the course to all students.

What do the admission statistics say for the first round

University statistics show a considerable number of students have applied in the first round of admissions. 3,399 applications were received, opting to freeze the seat allotment and declare their decision to enrol in the selected programme. In addition, 2,448 students went for the upgrade option, hoping for allotments in their preferred programme/department in the subsequent rounds.

However, 2,303 candidates neither opted for freezing the seat nor applied for an upgrade. So, they will not get any benefit in the next round and may also add to some seat movement in the forthcoming rounds.

How can candidates enrol in DU PG admissions 2026

Students looking to apply through the CSAS-PG system should log in to the official admission portal with their CUET PG 2026 login credentials. Candidates should fill in application details and upload required documents, choose their programme particulars and pay the registration fee. Candidates also need to accept the seat offered to them, provide additional documents in case of a request and pay the admission fee as per the allotted date. Those who have already secured admission can also choose either of the freeze and upgrade options as per their choice.

Why would aspirants need Round 2

The second round is an opportunity for those who either did not get a seat in the first round or sought to secure admission in a more preferred programme. With close to 3,000 new seats available, the second round provides another vital opportunity for printable aspirants across various disciplines. With the seat allotment continuing to move due to upgrades and withdrawals, candidates should keep an eye on the official announcements and admission schedules.

The college is expected to conduct another round(s) of counselling if seats are available; hence, it is essential for the candidates to be aware of it through the official DU admission portal.

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