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Home > Education News > DUSU Election Results 2026 Today: Who Will Win As Delhi University Votes Are Counted?

DUSU Election Results 2026 Today: Who Will Win As Delhi University Votes Are Counted?

DUSU Election Results 2026 will be announced today, September 19, after 40.46% voter turnout, with ABVP and NSUI candidates contesting key posts.

DUSU Election Results 2026: Vote Counting Begins Today (Image: ANI)
DUSU Election Results 2026: Vote Counting Begins Today (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 08:51 IST

The DUSU Election Results 2026 will be announced today, September 19, with counting of votes beginning at 8 am. Polling for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) was held on Friday, September 18, with 40.46 per cent voter turnout recorded across 52 polling centres. The figure is the highest in the past three years, compared with 39.5 per cent last year.

DUSU Election Results 2026: key candidates in race

The DUSU Election Results 2026 will decide the four key union posts. ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for president and Ishu Maurya for vice-president, while NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena and Veer Chatrath for the two posts.

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DUSU Election Results 2026: voting held in two phases

Polling was conducted in two stages. The first phase ran from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while evening students voted from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. The DUSU Election Results 2026 will now determine the winners after the counting process.

DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP records college wins

Ahead of the DUSU Election Results 2026, ABVP has secured key positions in several colleges. It won all four key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College. At Ramjas College, ABVP candidates won President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee posts. The DUSU Election Results 2026 will reveal whether that performance extends to the central panel.

Also Read: Mamata Backs Congress Candidate in Nandigram, Hours Later He Is Arrested in 2007 Murder Case: What Happened?    

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DUSU Election Results 2026 Today: Who Will Win As Delhi University Votes Are Counted?
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DUSU Election Results 2026 Today: Who Will Win As Delhi University Votes Are Counted?

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DUSU Election Results 2026 Today: Who Will Win As Delhi University Votes Are Counted?
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