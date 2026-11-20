Two brothers hailing from Bihar’s Gaya district have made their family’s woes pay off in terms of success with one getting a chance to study medicine and the other qualifying for an engineering course. Sonu Raj scored 636 marks in NEET 2026 and qualified for admission in the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) situated in Delhi, whereas his brother Monu Raj scored 93rd percentile in JEE Main and got admission in Chemical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, a government technical institute. The success of the boys came after spending two years of their life preparing at ALLEN Career Institute in Kota, Rajasthan, and sacrificing a lot in the process of giving a good education to the two by their parents.

Bihar Brothers Make Success out of Father’s Sacrifices

Reportedly, the father of both boys, Manoj Kumar, works as a porter in Gaya’s grain and paddy market and earns some money by helping the farmers sell their agricultural produce on a commission basis. Apart from that, he has also worked as a daily wage labourer under MGNREGA. The mother of the brothers, Reshmi Devi, is a housewife and has always supported them.

The family owned two small plots of agricultural land, which produced just enough food grains for their consumption. They sold a portion of the produce to manage daily expenses. However, when Monu wanted to move to Kota for coaching, arranging money became a major challenge. Manoj eventually sold one of the two plots to finance his son’s education.

How Bihar student’s dream grew after seeing others succeed

According to reports, Monu said he scored 96 per cent in Class 10 and 84.5 per cent in Class 12. Seeing several students from Gaya travel to Kota for JEE and NEET preparation and eventually become engineers and doctors inspired him to aim higher.

“I gathered information from those students and decided to take admission at ALLEN in Kota,” he said. They spent two years in Kota preparing themselves for their respective examinations. The decision of their father to sell agricultural land and the continuous support of their mother motivated them to concentrate on their objectives.

Bihar student battles typhoid, jaundice while preparing

Reports say that Typhoid and jaundice proved to be some of the ailments that Monu had to deal with during his time in Kota. He also had to suffer from bouts of increased heartbeats along with fever for almost three months.

Nevertheless, he kept attending his classes and did not want to give up on his preparations. Eventually, his hard work bore fruits as he managed to get into BIT Mesra.

On the other hand, Sonu achieved a score of 636 in NEET 2026 which made him eligible for CAPFIMS in Delhi. In his post-examination speech, he stated, “We have worked very hard and been committed day and night for achieving the dream of our parents. Both of the brothers have succeeded very well. A lot has been done by our parents for us and now it is time for us to return the favour. We have to do something for our family and for society. Kota environment has contributed a lot in our success.”

Achievement of Bihar brothers brings glory to family and Kota

Speaking about their achievement, Manoj said that the family’s struggles of many years had finally ended with success. “All the hard work and sacrifices that we have made have finally been rewarded. Kota has once again proved that dreams become reality through coaching and proper guidance,” he added.

As per reports, ALLEN Founder Dr Naveen Maheshwari also congratulated the brothers, saying, “Our objective is to help talented students achieve their goals. We extend whatever support we can to make this possible. When students come to Kota and ALLEN and achieve their ambitions, they become examples of social transformation and inspire other students to move forward and pursue their dreams.”

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