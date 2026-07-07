FMGE June 2026 Result Declared At natboard.edu.in: 12.77% Students Pass, Scorecards From July 16

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the FMGE June 2026 result on July 7. The FMGE results 2026 for June session has been declared on the official website, natboard.edu.in. Students who have appeared in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) can check and download FMGE 2026 result June session from the official portal. A total of 12.77% students have managed to clear the entrance examination.

FMGE June 2026 Result Declared

The NBE has announced the FMGE result 2026 at its official website. Candidates can download the FMGE result pdf from the download link provided on the homepage of the official portal. The FMGE scorecards will be available to download from July 16. To download the scorecards, candidates will be required to enter their User Id and password.

Steps to Download FMGE 2026 Result For June Session

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the results.

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the ‘Result of FMGE June 2026 Session’ link

The Fmge result 2026 will appear on the screen

In the PDF, select the ‘FMGE result link 2026’.

Save and download the FMGE result pdf 2026

Search for roll number in the FMGE merit list 2026 to check qualifying status.



Total Candidates Appeared in FMGE 2026 June Session

This year, a total of 36,300 students appeared in the FMGE June 2026 examination. Out of which only 4635 candidates managed to clear the exam. Around 37448 candidates had registered for the exam and 31645 students have been declared failed in the FMGE June 2026 exam. The total pass percentage recorded as 12.77%. During FMGE January session exam 2026, the total pass percentage was 23.9%.

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