Free Coaching For SC, OBC Students: Who Can Avail Government Support For Competitive Exams?

The Government of India has issued new operational guidelines for its educational welfare schemes aimed at helping disadvantaged students prepare for competitive examinations.

The guidelines were notified through a Gazette notification by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Under the updated framework, eligible students can receive financial assistance for coaching and other study-related expenses.

Who Is Eligible For The Scheme?

The scheme provides support to eligible students from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). It also covers children enrolled under the PM CARES Children Scheme. The initiative aims to reduce the financial burden of competitive exam preparation and give students better access to quality coaching.

Eligible candidates can use the support to prepare for examinations such as civil services, engineering, banking and management entrance tests. The notification states, “Whereas, the use of identity numbers to establish identity enables individuals to receive subsidies, benefits and services in a convenient and seamless manner, obviates the need for multiplicity of documents…”

The gazette notification from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has notified that beneficiaries under the Free Coaching for Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes and Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund Children Scheme must… pic.twitter.com/hoQA6FrYnK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2026

What Financial Support Will Students Get?

Selected candidates can receive financial assistance towards coaching fees under the prescribed limits of the scheme. The government will also provide regular financial support through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This assistance is intended to help eligible students meet expenses related to their studies and preparation. The direct transfer system is designed to ensure that financial assistance reaches beneficiaries without unnecessary delays.

Verification Rules Under The Scheme

Beneficiaries will have to complete the required identity verification process or provide proof of possession of a valid identity number. However, the guidelines also include safeguards for genuine applicants who face problems during biometric authentication.

The notification states, “Provided that notwithstanding anything contained hereinabove, benefit under the said scheme shall not be denied to a child…”

Where biometric verification cannot be completed because of technical difficulties, alternative methods of verification may be used. These include offline QR code verification and other paperless identity confirmation options. The updated guidelines are aimed at making access to the scheme simpler while ensuring that financial assistance reaches eligible students through a transparent verification and payment process.