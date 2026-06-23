FYJC Round 3 Allotment List 2026 Out: Check Maharashtra Class 11 Admission Status, Cut-Offs and Key Dates

The Department of School Education and Sports, Maharashtra, has published the FYJC Round 3 Allotment List 2026 for First Year Junior College (FYJC). All the candidates who appeared for the third round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now verify whether they have been allotted a seat from the third round on the official admission portal.

The department has published the Round 3 cut-off marks for all the participating junior colleges together with the allotment list. All candidates who have been allotted a seat from the third round need to finalise the admission within the allotted time to make the allotment valid. The third allotment list has been publicised, which signifies another step in the Maharashtra Class 11 admission process that publicises all the admissions for Class 11 pu­blically and in government-aided and private junior colleges throughout the state.

How to check the FYJC Round 3 allotment list

Candidates can check the results on the official FYJC admission portal with their application number. Candidates should go to the official website, go to the Round 3 allotment link and log in with required credentials. Allotted college, stream and admission details can be seen after login. Students must download and print their allotment letter, as it may be required during admission confirmation.

What information is provided in FYJC allotment list

The FYJC Round 3 allotment list has all the important details regarding a candidate’s admission According to the allotment letter, information such as the name of the student, application details, allotted junior college, stream or medium of instruction, merit rank, quota category and relevant admission guidelines are included. The department has also released cut-off marks of the participating college to allow students to see the trends in admissions and understand the selection process.

What is the deadline to confirm your admission

Seat allotments in Round 3 have a deadline to complete admission formalities of until June 25, 2026. The admission confirmation process has been opened on June 23 and will close at 6 pm on June 25. Students who do not complete the admission confirmation process by this time may lose their allotted seat. It has been urged by the authorities that candidates complete document verification and fee payment well in advance of this deadline.

What makes the FYJC Round 3 cut-off important

The release of cut-off marks has provided students with some more clarity on admissions. The cut-offs signify the marks a student must score for admission to a particular college and stream in the third round. This information helps the students visualise the competition and admission trend across different colleges. The data might also be helpful to the candidates who are yet to obtain admission in few more rounds if announced.

What should the candidates do after allotment

Candidates should go through all the details mentioned in the allotment letter and crosscheck the eligibility documents.

The candidates are advised to report to the allotted institute or complete online admission as per the instructions given by the department. Ensuring document verification, submitting all supporting certificates and paying the admission fee are the only ways to keep the allotted seat.

They are also advised to keep an eye on the official portal for future updates. Admissions, vacant seats, and further rounds may generally be announced through the official site.

With the release of the FYJC Round 3 allotment list, thousands of students across Maharashtra have progressed one step closer to securing admission in their dream junior colleges. The allotted students are advised to complete all admission formalities before the deadline of June 25 otherwise, their allotment would get cancelled.

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