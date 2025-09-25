LIVE TV
Home > Education > GATE 2026 Exam Date: IIT Guwahati Says No Clash with UPSC ESE| Check Date & Recent Updates Here

GATE 2026 Exam Date: IIT Guwahati Says No Clash with UPSC ESE| Check Date & Recent Updates Here

GATE 2026 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has recently released the schedule for the GATE 2026 exam to be held on February 8, 2025. According to the official notification, papers like CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN, ME, and PI will not be held on February 8, 2025, due to the clash with the UPSC ESE 2026 exam.

IIT Guwahati releases the schedule for GATE 2026. (Representative Image: Official Website.
IIT Guwahati releases the schedule for GATE 2026. (Representative Image: Official Website.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 25, 2025 17:26:10 IST

GATE 2026 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has recently released the schedule for the GATE 2026 exam to be held on February 8, 2025. According to the official notification, papers like CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN, ME, and PI will not be held on February 8, 2025, due to the clash with the UPSC ESE 2026 exam.

GATE 2026 Exam Date?

However, the GATE 2026 committee acknowledged the possible clash between the GATE 2026 exam and the UPSC ESE 2026 exam. According to the schedule released, GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts across designated exam centres from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, respectively. According to the notification, the authorities will ensure that CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN, ME, and PI papers are not scheduled on the same day as the UPSC ESE 2026 exam.

How to Check GATE 2026 Exam Date? 

Candidates can now check the GATE 2026 exam date through the following steps. 

  • Visit the official website gate.iitg.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “Important Announcement/Notification” section. 
  • Click on the latest GATE 2026 Exam Schedule/Notification Link 
  • A PDF containing the complete exam timetable and schedule will pop up. 
  • Download and save the PDF for future use. 

GATE 2026: Registration Date 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the GATE 2026 registration deadline to September 28. Candidates will now be able to submit their forms until October 9. 

GATE 2026: Exam Pattern 

The GATE 2026 will feature Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. 

GATE 2026: APPLICATION FEE

  • Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates: Rs 1000 per paper (regular), Rs 1500 (extended)
  • All other candidates, including foreign nationals: Rs 2000 per paper (regular), Rs 2500 (extended)
  • For candidates choosing two papers, the fee will be double.
GATE 2026 Exam Date: IIT Guwahati Says No Clash with UPSC ESE| Check Date & Recent Updates Here

