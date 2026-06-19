GK Quiz: What is the National Tree of India? Know its History, Significance and Unique Features

India has a great number of plants and animals which have diverse importance, culturally, historically and ecologically. The great tree of the nation is the banyan tree. It’s famous for its long and wide canopy and aerial roots, as well as its longevity. It has long been an enduring symbol of India, representing resilience, continuity and a sense of community. In 1950, the banyan tree was selected as the national tree of India. Known for its growth and spread over a huge area and its longevity, it is one of the Indian nation’s most iconic natural symbols.

What is the national tree of India?

This tree is the national tree of India. Known as the fig tree, its scientific name is Ficus benghalensis. The tree grows aerial prop roots, stemming from its branches and growing downwards into the ground.

With time, they form thick woody roots or trunks, spreading across a huge area, and thus, a mature banyan grows like a forest rather than an individual tree. As this species has a wide range across India, it grows in many different climatic conditions.

Why this tree has been chosen as the National Tree of India

Indian Government chose the banyan tree as a national symbol because of its cultural, historic, spiritual significance The banyan tree is considered immortal, wise and stubborn, which is why it is often associated with Indian spiritual values. Ancient texts depicted it as a symbol of eternal life for its ability to sprout new roots and remain alive.

Over the centuries, banyan trees have been places of congregations in Indian villages where people gathered for shade and community social, cultural and administrative meetings.

What makes a banyan tree special

A key characteristic of a banyan tree is its aerial prop root system. These roots grow from branches and eventually become extra trunks that support the growing canopy. The tree can live for several hundred years and cover acres of land. Some of the gigantic Banyan trees in India have become popular tourist attractions for their size. Its thick tree-feathers cool the top of the canopy, sheltering the site below in cooler temperatures and dampening the climate around it by holding moisture in the soil.

How does a banyan tree enhance biodiversity?

Its figs provide a food source for birds, bats, monkeys and other wildlife on an almost year round basis. It is often referred to in environmental circles as a keystone species because so many types of animals rely on it during times when other fruits are less abundant. It also provides shelter and nest sites for many creatures, which help support healthier local ecosystems.

What are the medicinal uses of the banyan tree?

The banyan tree has been used for a very long time in various Indian systems of medicine such as Ayurveda.

Medications are made from many different parts of the tree, including bark, roots and the milky latex sap. These have all traditionally been employed for treating a range of inflammation-related issues, for wound healing and for some skin diseases.

It is important to note that while these traditional remedies remain valid, conventional medical care should always be under the guidance of a properly trained doctor.

What are the local names of the banyan tree in India

The banyan tree has a number of local names in India. In Hindi it is known as ‘Bargad’ or ‘Bad’. In Bengali it is called the Bot Gach. It is referred to as the ‘Ala Maram’ in Tamil, the ‘Marri Chettu’ in Telugu and the ‘Wad’ in Marathi. These regional names illustrate the tree’s closeness to India’s culture and language. The banyan is India’s national tree, symbolising unity and resilience and environmental abundance. Present throughout India, this massive tree still connects people, harbours wildlife and keeps a vital part of India’s natural legacy in the world.

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