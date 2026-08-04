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Home > Education News > Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh

Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh

Candidates interested in applying for these posts must review the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedures, age limits, and key application dates before submitting their forms.

Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 19:20 IST

Several state governments and public sector organizations have announced recruitment vacancies across various departments. Candidates interested in applying for these posts must review the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedures, age limits, and key application dates before submitting their forms.

Rajasthan Sanitation Worker Recruitment 2026

The Rajasthan Government has released a recruitment notification for 24,752 Sanitation Worker (Safai Karamchari) posts.

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  • Selection Process: There will be no written exam or interview; candidates will be selected through an online lottery system.

  • Application Dates: The registration process begins on August 15, 2026, and closes on September 28, 2026.

  • Age Limit: Candidates must be between 21 and 40 years old. Upper age limit relaxations apply for reserved categories and female applicants as per government norms.

  • Remuneration: Selected candidates will receive a consolidated salary of ₹7,410 per month during the contractual period.

Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CG Vyapam) Teacher Recruitment 2026

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) is conducting recruitment to fill 2,292 Teacher vacancies.

  • Educational Qualification: Applicants must possess a D.Ed. or B.Ed. degree from a recognized institution.

  • Application Dates: The application window opened on July 24, 2026, and will close on September 28, 2026.

  • Age Limit: Candidates must be between 21 and 35 years old.

  • Pay Scale: The monthly salary for teacher posts ranges from ₹38,500 to ₹80,000.

  • Selection Process: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a written examination.

  • Official Website: Eligible candidates can apply online at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) Recruitment 2026

NLC India Limited has announced vacancies for 1,235 Apprentice and other technical posts.

  • Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold an ITI certificate, Diploma, or relevant Graduate Degree, depending on the post.

  • Application Dates: Online applications started on July 29, 2026, and the deadline to apply is August 11, 2026.

  • Stipend: Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend ranging from ₹11,040 to ₹15,028.

  • Selection Process: Selection will be based purely on merit followed by document verification.

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Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh
Tags: Chhattisgarh Teacher Recruitment 2026Rajasthan Sanitation Worker PostsRajasthan Sanitation Worker RecruitmentRajasthan Sanitation Worker Recruitment 2026

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Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh

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Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh
Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh
Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh
Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh

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