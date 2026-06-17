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Home > Education News > Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026 Declared: How to Download Scorecard and Check Qualifying Marks

Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026 Declared: How to Download Scorecard and Check Qualifying Marks

The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat, has released the results of the Teacher Aptitude Test (Higher Secondary) or TAT-HS Preliminary Examination.

Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026
Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 13:38 IST

The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat, has released the results of the Teacher Aptitude Test (Higher Secondary) or TAT-HS Preliminary Examination. All exam-takers are able to check their result scorecards on the official website of the board.

The announcement of the results has ended the multi-phase examination process, where the OMR sheets and a provisional answer key were released, followed by the collection of candidates’ objections and scrutiny by subject experts before the final answer key was released. More than 1.65 lakh candidates were identified as potential exam-takers in the tally of candidates registered for the examination.

How many candidates appeared for Gujarat TAT HS 2026

The exam saw a massive number of candidates appear from across the state. Official data shows the number of candidates registered for the TAT-HS examination was 1,65,024 and the number who appeared last was 1,47,584.

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The numbers highlight the significance of the Teacher Aptitude Test, which becomes a crucial step for candidates to be able to qualify for higher secondary teaching jobs. The exam aims at evaluating subject knowledge and aptitude of candidates for teaching questions.

What Did Gujarat TAT HS Result Data Show

The result statistics show that the examination was highly competitive. The board said that 51,971 candidates scored more than 70 marks in the preliminary test. Only a few got more than 100 marks: 10,876 candidates. And this number dwindled sharply to just 1,666 for more than 120 marks. These figures show the level of difficulty of the examination. They also confirm that the examination was indeed tough. The board has urged the candidates to look into their personal scorecards for detailed information on their performance.

How to download Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026

Candidates can check your result online by logging in to the SEB Gujarat official portal. To access the scorecard, go to the official TAT-HS result link available on the homepage. Fill in the required details such as confirmation number, application number or date of birth.

Once submitted, the scorecard will be shown on the screen. Verify both the marks obtained and personal information before printing the scorecard. It is advisable to keep a copy of the result for future recruitment and verification.

What caused the delay in the Gujarat TAT HS result announcement

The result was announced after a thorough procedure that was conducted to make the result process transparent and fair. After conducting the exam, candidates were allowed to check their OMR sheets. Then a provisional answer key was released, and candidates could file objections for the disputed question(s) and answer(s).

Objections were sent to subject experts, and after that the board published the final answer key and prepared the result. All this to reduce the chances of errors in the result announcement and to enhance the exam credibility.

What Should Candidates Do After Securing Their Result

Candidates should carefully cross-check all the items written on the result card. Ensure that none of the information on the result card is incorrect. Also keep an eye out for any future updates about recruitment, verification of records or any subsequent selection process that may call for TAT-HS qualification.

Also Read: RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply

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Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026 Declared: How to Download Scorecard and Check Qualifying Marks
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Gujarat TAT HS Result 2026 Declared: How to Download Scorecard and Check Qualifying Marks
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