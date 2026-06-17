GUJCET Final Merit List 2026 Expected Shortly at gseb.org: Check Download Steps, Counselling Schedule and Round 1 Seat Allotment Details

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 examination admission process will make a stride as the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) is scheduled to publish the final merit list (mock round result included) from June 17, 2026. The final merit list is significant for candidates to find out their rank and allotment of seats in engineering and pharmacy programmes in Gujarat.

Candidates who have already joined for the counselling process will be notified to process the final merit list on the official portal of ACPC. The publication of the merit list marks the beginning of choice filling and change of preference for the first round of admissions.

When Will the GUJCET Final Merit List 2026 Be Published

It is estimated that ACPC will release the GUJCET 2026 Final Merit list (along with the mock round result) from June 17, 2026. The merit list, which is an important part of the counselling process, determines a student’s rank among all the registered candidates.

The mock round result will show candidates the possible colleges and programmes they can get based on their registered preferences. It acts as a mode of preliminary seat allotment and helps students to plan accordingly before the real seat allotment process of Round 1 admissions. Students must keep checking the official counselling website for updates on the merit list and admission process.

How To Download GUJCET Final Merit List 2026

Once the merit list is released, candidates can download the merit list online in the official counselling portal. Candidates need to log in to the portal by using application credentials and can see their details.

To download the merit list, candidates need to visit the GUJCET counselling portal and select the specific booth link for the final merit list, log in to the portal using the application ID and password, and then choose the final merit list to download. Upon verifying the rank and details, candidates need to download and keep the merit list for future usage in the admission process.

Candidates are requested to verify personal and academic details mentioned in the merit list and contact the authority if they see any discrepancies.

What Is The Process for Filling Choices in GUJCET 2026

Following publication of the final merit list, ACPC will open choice-filling and option-changing from June 17 to June 22. Candidates can submit their consent for participation in Round 1 counselling and can change their choice of colleges and courses during this period. Allotments will be made based on the choices submitted by the candidates, their merit rank and seat availability. Students are advised by experts to rank their choices carefully because seat allotment will be based on the choice submitted by them.

When will the seat allotment result of GUJCET Round 1 be announced

According to the counselling schedule, the result of seat allotment for Round 1 will be announced on June 25. Allotted candidates shall be required to complete the admission process from June 25 to June 30. The process shall include payment of the token tuition fee as prescribed and download of the admission letter. Candidates who choose not to avail the allotted seat shall have the option to cancel admission online between June 26 and July 2. In the meantime, details of vacant seats remaining after the first round will be published on July 3, which will lead to the commencement of the subsequent counselling rounds.

The final merit list is expected to be released soon. Students should check all the required documents and closely monitor official announcements to avoid missing any important admission deadlines.



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