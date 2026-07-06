HTET 2026 Answer Key Out For PGT: Download Provisional Key PDF At htet.eapplynow.com

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET Answer Key 2026 on July 6. The provisional answer keys for PRT, TGT and PGT candidates are available at the official website htet.eapplynow.com. The HTET provisional answer key 2026 will assist candidates to estimate scores before the release of final HTET answer key 2026.

How to Download HTET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates need to follow the given below steps to download the answer key of HTET 2026.

Visit the official website of HTET

Click on the HTET 2026 link for answer key available on the homepage.

Select the HTET Answer Key 2026 link.

Choose the respective level (PRT, TGT or PGT).

Log in using your registration number and password or date of birth.

The HTET 2026 answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key PDF and save it for future references

Is HTET Level 1 & 2 Answer Key Released?

Yes, the BSEH has released the HTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key for Level 1 and 2 for all candidates appearing for the exam. For PRT TGT, BSEH will provide the answer keys soon. The provisional answer keys are available on the official website, which is htet.eapplynow.com. The authority has also provided the objection window. Through the window, candidates can challenge the answers listed in the key by submitting supportive documents.

HTET Marking Scheme 2026

The BSEH released the HTET marking scheme 2026 along with the information bulletin. According to the marking scheme of HTET, each correct answer will be given one mark while there is no negative marking for any incorrect answers or not attempted questions. Candidates are required to check their answers from the provisional answer key to calculate their performance.

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