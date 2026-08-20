IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Out For Prelims Exam: Know How To Download At ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Specialist Officer admit card 2026 on August 20. Candidates who have filled out their application forms can download the admit card from official website, ibps.in. The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2026.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Out

The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026 admit card has been released in online mode. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Without it, no student will be allowed to enter the exam centre. The admit card contains important details such as the exam venue, reporting time, shift timing, and exam-day instructions.

Steps to Download IBPS SO Exam Admit Card 2026

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the given below steps

Visit the official IBPS website.

Click on the CRP Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XVI) section.

Click on the IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 link.

Enter Registration Number/Roll Number.

Click on the submit button

Download and print the admit card for future use.

Details Mentioned on IBPS SO Call Letter

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Category

Photograph and Signature

Exam Date

Reporting Time

Exam Timing

Exam Centre Address

Exam Centre Code

Important Instructions