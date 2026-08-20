IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Out For Prelims Exam: Know How To Download At ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Specialist Officer admit card 2026 on August 20. Candidates who have filled out their application forms can download the admit card from official website, ibps.in. The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2026.
IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 Out
The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026 admit card has been released in online mode. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Without it, no student will be allowed to enter the exam centre. The admit card contains important details such as the exam venue, reporting time, shift timing, and exam-day instructions.
Steps to Download IBPS SO Exam Admit Card 2026
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the given below steps
Visit the official IBPS website.
Click on the CRP Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XVI) section.
Click on the IBPS SO Admit Card 2026 link.
Enter Registration Number/Roll Number.
Click on the submit button
Download and print the admit card for future use.
Details Mentioned on IBPS SO Call Letter
Candidate’s Name
Roll Number
Registration Number
Category
Photograph and Signature
Exam Date
Reporting Time
Exam Timing
Exam Centre Address
Exam Centre Code
Important Instructions
Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.