ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Expected Shortly at caresults.icai.org; Check Scorecard Download Steps

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to release the CA Final May 2026 results today. Candidates who stood for the exam held from 2nd to 12th May can check their scorecards online through the result portal once the results are announced. Meanwhile, ICAI shall also release the merit list, pass percentage statistics and the names of top-rank holders. Thousands of trained chartered accountant aspirants from across the country are hoping for the results of one of the toughest professional exams in India.

What is the CA Final result date for 2026

ICAI has announced that the CA Final May 2026 result will be published on 18 June. The exact time has not been disclosed by the institute yet, but the results are bound to be out by evening, no later than that. To avoid any last-minute hiccups while checking the result portal, candidates are recommended to keep their registration number and roll number handy.

How to download the CA Final May 2026 scorecard

Once logged in, candidates can simply download their result from the official ICAI result site. The scorecard will comprise the marks obtained for each subject, total marks and status. To verify the performance result, candidates need to register on the ICAI result portal, click the CA Final May 2026 result link and enter the required details, like the candidate’s roll number and registration number, and solve the captcha verification before clicking the submit button. The result will be available only in online mode and will not be dispatched through email or post.

What information will be displayed in the CA Final scorecard

Some important details of the candidate’s CA Final scorecard include his/her name, roll number, examination year, course group, subject-wise marks and result status. The candidate must verify all the information stated in the scorecard carefully and report any error to ICAI immediately.

Will ICAI publish the CA Final merit list

The ICAI is also expected to publish the result along with the merit list. The list will contain the names and ranks of candidates who are performing the best in the May 2026 exam. The all-India rank holders often trigger a huge wave of excitement, as the CA final exam is considered to be one of the most difficult professional examinations conducted in the country.

What follows after the CA final result

Successful candidates of the examination will be eligible to complete the process of achieving the membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those who did not qualify can apply for the next round. ICAI plans to open the CA Final exam 2026 November exams from July 6th.

The CA Final exam is an important stepping stone for aspiring commerce and finance professionals who want to pursue careers in auditing, taxation, consulting and corporate finance. As the results are set to be announced today, many candidates from all over the country are waiting to go to the next step of their career.

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