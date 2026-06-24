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Home > Education News > ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026 At @icai.org: Know How To Download Scorecard When Out

ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026 At @icai.org: Know How To Download Scorecard When Out

Candidates who have appeared in the exams need to visit the official website to check and download the CA scorecard 2026.

ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026 At @icai.org: Know How To Download Scorecard When Out

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 09:49 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is all set to declare the ICAI CA intermediate result 2026 today, June 24. To download the CA scorecard, candidates will be required to enter their ICAI CA roll number and registration number. The authority will release the CA inter May 2026 toppers along with the results. Candidates who secure the required cutoff marks will be declared qualified for the examination. 

Where to Check ICAI CA Result 2026?

Candidates who have appeared in the exams need to visit the official website to check and download the CA scorecard 2026. The following websites where the candidates can check their results are as follows: 

You Might Be Interested In

  • caresults.icai.org

  • icai.nic.in

How to Check CA May 2026 Result?

Candidates have to follow the given below steps to check the ICAI CA result 2026.

  • Visit the official ICAI result website, icai.nic.in

  • Click on the “CA Intermediate May 2026 result” link.

  • Enter your registration number and roll number.

  • Submit the details.

  • The CA result 2026 will appear on the screen.

  • Download and save the CA May 2026 scorecard for future reference.

Details Mentioned in the CA Scorecard 2026

Check the following details mentioned in the scorecard CA May 2026.

  • Candidate’s name

  • Gender

  • Category

  • Date of birth 

  • Candidate’s photo

  • Course/exam name

  • Examination session/year

  • Roll number

  • Course group name

  • Paper

  • Scores

  • Result status – pass/fail

  • Total marks.

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ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026 At @icai.org: Know How To Download Scorecard When Out
Tags: CA May 2026 ResultCA Scorecard 2026ICAI CA May Result 2026ICAI CA Result 2026

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ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026 At @icai.org: Know How To Download Scorecard When Out

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ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026 At @icai.org: Know How To Download Scorecard When Out
ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026 At @icai.org: Know How To Download Scorecard When Out
ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026 At @icai.org: Know How To Download Scorecard When Out
ICAI CA Inter May Result 2026 At @icai.org: Know How To Download Scorecard When Out

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