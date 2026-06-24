ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 Result to Be Declared Shortly; Check Scorecard Download Link, Pass Percentage and Merit List Updates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results of the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination today (June 24). Thousands of students from all over the country are eagerly waiting for the results of the exam conducted earlier this year. In an official notification, ICAI has said that the results will be announced by evening.

Candidates will be able to download the scorecards online on the official results portal of the institute with the help of the student’s registration number and roll number. This will mark the end of the weeks-long wait for candidates who appeared in one of the most crucial exams in the chartered accountancy course.

When will ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 result be notified

According to the institute, the results of the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination will be announced on June 24. This is an official notification from ICAI. The exact time of announcement has not been mentioned yet. However, the institute has said that the result will be available in the evening.

Candidates are expected to wait for the results and keep their login credentials ready. They should regularly check the official website for any updates. The result portal is bound to get a huge surge in traffic after the announcement. The CA Intermediate examinations were held from May 5 to May 15, 2026, at various examination centres in India and overseas.

How to check ICAI CA Intermediate result 2026

Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official ICAI result portal once the result is declared. Candidates need to visit the official website to check the result and click on the link ‘CA Intermediate May 2026 result’. Candidates would then need to enter their roll number and registration number before submitting the details. The scorecard would then be displayed on the screen and could be downloaded. Candidates are advised to save a digital copy and take a printout for future reference in admission, training and verification purposes.

What information will be present in the CA Intermediate scorecard

The ICAI CA Intermediate result would be presented in the form of a result document, which would also contain information pertaining to the candidate’s performance in the examination.

It is likely that the scorecard would contain the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks secured and a qualifying result. Candidates should carefully check all the details after downloading the result. If any information seems incorrect, students can approach ICAI regarding the issue through official communication channels.

Will ICAI publish any pass percentage or merit list

In addition to individual results, it is expected that the ICAI will also release important meet marks, which traditionally comprise the overall pass percentage, performance statistics of candidates by groups, and top-scoring candidates.

ICAI is also expected to release the merit list of candidates who have emerged as top scorers in the CA Intermediate examination, which offers insight into the performance profile of the examination. ICAI tracks the pass percentage every session, as it is a gauge of the difficulty level and competitiveness of the examination.

What to do after the result

The candidates who qualify for the CA Intermediate should plan their next steps for the Chartered Accountant programme, which might include enrolling in the next level, undertaking training and appearing for the next examination.

Candidates who fail ought to analyse their performance and devise a strategy for the next attempt. ICAI is set to announce the details of verification of marks and other post-result services shortly after the result will be declared. As the result gets announced, all attention will be on the ICAI result portal, where it is anticipated that the May 2026 CA Intermediate result will be made available later today.

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