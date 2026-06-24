ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 Declared at caresults.icai.org; Download May Exam Scorecards, Check Toppers and Pass Percentage

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Intermediate May 2026 results to conclude the long wait for a large number of candidates across India. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their scorecards through the official ICAI result portal using the registration number and roll number.

The CA Intermediate exam is generally regarded as the most important substage of chartered accountancy. Candidates who clear this examination are one step closer to earning the top professional qualification. ICAI will release important examination statistics along with individual scorecards, including pass percentages, merit lists and details of top-performing contestants.

How to check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026

Candidates can check and download scorecards by clicking the CA Intermediate Result May 2026 link in the ICAI results portal. Candidates will be required to enter the login details, including their registration number and roll number, to view and download their results.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard for admission, training and verification purposes in the future. The online result contains aggregate scores, subject-wise marks and qualification status. The result can be checked through ICAI official portals, where candidates can also be updated in the merit list and exam statistics.

What is the passing criteria for CA Intermediate Exam

Candidates must attain a minimum of 40 marks in each paper and also have a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate in the two papers of a group to qualify for CA Intermediate exams.

Only one of those criteria is not sufficient to pass the exam. Candidates should satisfy both the criteria in a single attempt to qualify.

ICAI also denotes “Pass with Distinction” for candidates who obtained aggregate marks of 70 per cent or more in a single attempt. The “Distinction” is indicated on the official certificate issued by the institute.

What is the CA Intermediate Exam Pattern of 2026

The May 2026 exams were held from 5 May to 15 May per the revised schedule announced by ICAI. For Group I, the exam dates were May 5, 7 and 9, while for Group II, it was held on May 11, 13 and 15.

The examination has a mixed paper format with objective types of questions included with descriptive types of questions. The multiple-choice questions are 30 marks, and each paper also contains 70 marks of descriptive questions. The syllabus includes subjects like Advanced Accounting, Taxation, Corporate and Other Laws, Cost and Management Accounting, Auditing and Ethics, and Financial Management and Strategic Management.

Why are pass percentages and Toppers important

While individual results are eagerly awaited, candidates are also interested in the pass percentage and merits to gauge the overall performance of a particular examination cohort. The January 2026 results for the CA Intermediate examination indicated the tough competition. The pass percentage for Group I was 13.96 percent, and for Group II it was 15.54 per cent. Those who appeared in both groups showed a pass percentage of 9.39 per cent. The May 2026 results set to be announced will show how the subjects performed in comparison to the January session and whether the overall performance has improved or not.

What are the data breach rumours about

By the time the result was announced, rumours had started circling around social media claiming that ICAI records for the examination had been breached. Certaines publications said that the marks and the answer keys of candidates were leaked.

Still, some members of the Charters community took a stand in questioning the rumours, stating that no evidence to support such a claim has surfaced. Not even a single report of any breach has been confirmed by ICAI. Once results are out, candidates can plan the next step towards their career and track official updates on merit lists, topper lists and pass percentage.

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