ICAI Exams 2025 Postponed: CA Final and Intermediate exams 2025 Postponed in Punjab and Jammu | Check Official Notice Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the ICAI Exams 2025 and the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations in the State of Punjab and Jammu City. The exams were scheduled to take place on September 3 and 4, 2025, due to heavy rains and floods, the exams in Punjab and Jammu have been postponed.

Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the notice on the ICAI’s official website at icai.org. ICAI has declared that postponement is applied to certain centres, while exams in other regions will be held as scheduled.

Why Were ICAI Exams Postponed?

ICAI Exams 2025 and the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examinations are postponed due to the incessant rainfall and flood-like situation in Punjab and Jammu City. The weather conditions make it difficult for candidates to commute and appear for the exams.

ICAI Exams Postponed in Which Centres?

The exam has been postponed in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi, Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur (i.e., cities in the State of Punjab), and Jammu City only.

ICAI Exams 2025 Postponed: Revised Dates

ICAI has declared that new dates for the postponed exams will be announced later on the official website at icai.org.

ICAI Exams 2025 Postponed: Schedule for the Exams

The final course exams for Group 1 were scheduled for September 3, 6 and 8, 2025.

Group 2 exams were scheduled for September 10, 12 and 14, 2025.

The intermediate course exam for Group 1 were scheduled on September 4, 7 and 9, 2025.

Group 2 were scheduled on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025.

Paper – 6 of the Final Examination is of 4 hours duration. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of ICAI.