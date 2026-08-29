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Home > Education News > ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026: NTA Releases Result; Check Steps To Download At exams.nta.nic.in/icar

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026: NTA Releases Result; Check Steps To Download At exams.nta.nic.in/icar

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can download the AIEEA scorecards on the official website, ICAR NTA Portal.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026: NTA Releases Result; Check Steps To Download At exams.nta.nic.in/icar

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 23:41 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA)-PG and the All India Competitive Examination (AICE)-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can download the AIEEA scorecards on the official website, ICAR NTA Portal. A total of 42,110 candidates had registered for the entrance tests, including 30,619 candidates for AIEEA (PG) and 11,491 candidates for AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD). Of these, 38,720 candidates appeared for the examination.

How To Download ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD)

Candidates can download the scorecards for  ICAR AIEEA (PG) or AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) by following the below given steps.

  • Visit the official website, ICAR NTA Portal.

  • Click on the link for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) or AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 results

  • Log in using the required credentials such as application form and password.

  • The results for ICAR AIEEA (PG) or AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) will appear on the screen

  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

ICAR AICE JRF/SRF 2026 Merit List

The ICAR AICE JRF/SRF 2026  merit list is prepared based in the following order:

  • Candidates scoring less negative marks will be ranked higher.

  • The next would be candidates higher in age would be positioned higher in merit.

  • candidate with the higher score in the Bachelor’s/UG examination would be preferred 

Also Read: Bank Safe Swept Away In Nepal Floods, Rs 57 Lakh Cash Looted; 29 Arrested

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ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026: NTA Releases Result; Check Steps To Download At exams.nta.nic.in/icar
Tags: AIEEA ScorecardsICAR AIEEA Result 2026ICAR NTA PortalJRF ResultsNTA Results 2026

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ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026: NTA Releases Result; Check Steps To Download At exams.nta.nic.in/icar
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ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026: NTA Releases Result; Check Steps To Download At exams.nta.nic.in/icar
ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026: NTA Releases Result; Check Steps To Download At exams.nta.nic.in/icar

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