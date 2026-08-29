ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026: NTA Releases Result; Check Steps To Download At exams.nta.nic.in/icar

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA)-PG and the All India Competitive Examination (AICE)-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can download the AIEEA scorecards on the official website, ICAR NTA Portal. A total of 42,110 candidates had registered for the entrance tests, including 30,619 candidates for AIEEA (PG) and 11,491 candidates for AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD). Of these, 38,720 candidates appeared for the examination.

How To Download ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD)

Candidates can download the scorecards for ICAR AIEEA (PG) or AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) by following the below given steps.

Visit the official website, ICAR NTA Portal.

Click on the link for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) or AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 results

Log in using the required credentials such as application form and password.

The results for ICAR AIEEA (PG) or AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

ICAR AICE JRF/SRF 2026 Merit List

The ICAR AICE JRF/SRF 2026 merit list is prepared based in the following order:

Candidates scoring less negative marks will be ranked higher.

The next would be candidates higher in age would be positioned higher in merit.

candidate with the higher score in the Bachelor’s/UG examination would be preferred

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