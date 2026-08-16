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Home > Education News > ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections By August 18

ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections By August 18

Candidates can visit the official website and download the provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses.

Candidates can access the provisional ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2026 and response responses by entering their login credentials.
Candidates can access the provisional ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2026 and response responses by entering their login credentials.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-16 20:16 IST

The National Testing Agency has published  the provisional answer key for ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 on August 16. The ICAR PG answer key challenge link is available online at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/. Candidates can visit the official website and download the provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses. 

What is the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Answer Key 2026 Last Date?

The last date to challenge ICAR AIEEA PG answer key is August 18, 2026. Candidates can submit their objections along with the supporting documents within the given dates. 

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How to Download  ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026?

Students need to follow the given below steps to download ICAR PG answer key 2026

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/

  • Click on the answer key download link

  • Enter the application number and password.

  • The ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2026 will appear along with the recorded response.

  • Download and save the copy for future reference

How to Challenge ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Answer Key?

Check the steps below

  • Visit the official website

  • Click on the ICAR AIEEA PG answer key exam portal

  • Enter the login credentials.

  • Open the ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2026 and select the question for challenge 

  • Select the appropriate answer and provide supporting documents 

  • Pay the objection fee 

  • Submit the challenge within the date 

Also Read: Delhi MCD Worker Stabbed to Death In Full Public View; Bystanders Watch As Victim Breathes His Last

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ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections By August 18
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ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections By August 18
ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections By August 18
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