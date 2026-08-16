ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections By August 18

The National Testing Agency has published the provisional answer key for ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 on August 16. The ICAR PG answer key challenge link is available online at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/. Candidates can visit the official website and download the provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses.

What is the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Answer Key 2026 Last Date?

The last date to challenge ICAR AIEEA PG answer key is August 18, 2026. Candidates can submit their objections along with the supporting documents within the given dates.

How to Download ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026?

Students need to follow the given below steps to download ICAR PG answer key 2026

Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/

Click on the answer key download link

Enter the application number and password.

The ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2026 will appear along with the recorded response.

Download and save the copy for future reference

How to Challenge ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 Answer Key?

Check the steps below

Visit the official website

Click on the ICAR AIEEA PG answer key exam portal

Enter the login credentials.

Open the ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2026 and select the question for challenge

Select the appropriate answer and provide supporting documents

Pay the objection fee

Submit the challenge within the date

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