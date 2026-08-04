ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result @icmai.in: Check How To Download CMA Result 2026, Toppers List

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India will declare the CMA Inter June Result 2026 and CMA Final June Result 2026 tomorrow, August 5 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination between June 11 and June 18, 2026, can download their scorecard PDFs at icmai.in. To check qualifying status, candidates will have to enter their identification number.

How to Download CMA Result June 2026?

Candidates will have to follow the steps below to download results:

Visit ICMAI student website, icmai.in/ClntStudents/Result

Click examination tab

Click on the ‘Results’

The course wise result link appears on the webpapge

Enter login details

Click on the’View Result’ to check ICMAI CMA results

The ICMAI CMA Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

CMA Passing Marks 2026

To pass CMA Intermediate and Final course levels, candidates must score a minimum 40 per cent in each subject paper. The minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in each course group.

CMA Toppers List 2026

The CMA Toppers List 2026 will be released along with the results. Candidates will be able to check and download the CMA June 2026 toppers list for Intermediate and Final courses along with their scorecards from the official site.

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