ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result Out: Check Inter, Final Pass Marks, Merit List Here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CMA Inter June Result 2026 and CMA Final June Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who took the examination can download their scorecard PDFs at icmai.in. To check qualifying status, candidates will have to enter their identification number.

How to Download CMA Result June 2026?

To download the result,. candidates need to follow the steps below:

Visit ICMAI student website, icmai.in/ClntStudents/Result

\Click examination tab

Click on the ‘Results’

The course wise result link appears on the webpage

Enter login details

Click on the’View Result’ to check ICMAI CMA results

The course wise ICMAI CMA Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

CMA Toppers List 2026

The merit list can be checked here.

CMA Merit List June 2026

1. Raunak Jain- Surat

2. Mohit Das- Visakhapatnam

3. Kantala Prashanth Reddy- Hyderabad

CMA Final Toppers List June 2026

1. Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli- Guntur



2. Rahul Kailas Bohir- Navi Mumbai



3. Vannemreddy Hemanth- Guntur.

Details mentioned in the CMA June 2026 Results

The details mentioned on the ICMAI scorecard include:



· Candidate’s full name



· Roll number



· Registration number



· Marks Obtained



· Qualifying Status

CMA Passing Marks 2026

To pass CMA Intermediate and Final course levels, candidates must score a minimum 40 per cent in each subject paper. The minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in each course group.

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