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Home > Education News > ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result Out: Check Inter, Final Pass Marks, Merit List Here

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result Out: Check Inter, Final Pass Marks, Merit List Here

Candidates who took the examination can download their scorecard PDFs at icmai.in. To check qualifying status, candidates will have to enter their identification number.

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result Out: Check Inter, Final Pass Marks, Merit List Here

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-06 19:22 IST

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CMA Inter June Result 2026 and CMA Final June Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who took the examination can download their scorecard PDFs at icmai.in. To check qualifying status, candidates will have to enter their identification number. 

How to Download CMA Result June 2026?

To download the result,. candidates need to follow the steps below:

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  • Visit ICMAI student website, icmai.in/ClntStudents/Result

  • \Click examination tab

  • Click on the ‘Results’

  • The course wise result link appears on the webpage

  • Enter login details

  • Click on the’View Result’ to check ICMAI CMA results

  • The course wise ICMAI CMA Result 2026 will appear on the screen

  • Download and save the result for future reference 

CMA Toppers List 2026

The merit list can be checked here. 

CMA Merit List June 2026

1. Raunak Jain- Surat
2. Mohit Das- Visakhapatnam
3. Kantala Prashanth Reddy- Hyderabad

CMA Final Toppers List June 2026

1. Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli- Guntur
 
2. Rahul Kailas Bohir- Navi Mumbai
 
3. Vannemreddy Hemanth- Guntur.  

Details mentioned in the CMA June 2026 Results

The details mentioned on the ICMAI scorecard include:
 
·        Candidate’s full name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Registration number
 
·        Marks Obtained
 
·        Qualifying Status

CMA Passing Marks 2026

To pass CMA Intermediate and Final course levels, candidates must score a minimum 40 per cent in each subject paper. The minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in each course group.

Also Read: Why Did Bombay High Court Overturn Tarun Tejpal’s Acquittal? What The Case is All About?

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ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result Out: Check Inter, Final Pass Marks, Merit List Here
Tags: CMA June 2026 ResultsCMA ResultCMA Result JuneCMA Result June 2026CMA Toppers List 2026

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ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result Out: Check Inter, Final Pass Marks, Merit List Here

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ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result Out: Check Inter, Final Pass Marks, Merit List Here
ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result Out: Check Inter, Final Pass Marks, Merit List Here
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ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result Out: Check Inter, Final Pass Marks, Merit List Here

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