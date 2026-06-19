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Home > Education News > ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Expected Soon at icsi.edu; Check June Session Scorecard Download Steps

ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Expected Soon at icsi.edu; Check June Session Scorecard Download Steps

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to announce the CSEET June 2026 result shortly on its official website.

ICSI CSEET Result 2026
ICSI CSEET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 14:40 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is likely to release the result of the June 2026 Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on its official website soon. Those who appeared in the entrance test are looking forward to checking their scorecards, which will gauge their eligibility for the next phase of the Company Secretary course. Following the announcement of the result, it will be posted online in the ICSI portal. The candidates will have to log in using their registration credentials (login ID & password) to view and download the results. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is an undergraduate-level examination conducted at the entrance level for the course in company secretary, and it is a basic requirement for gaining admission.

How to check ICSI CSEET Result 2026

The candidates can check their results on the official ICSI website after the posting of the result link. To download the result, candidates need to visit the ICSI portal, click on the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 Result – Link & login using their registration number along with date of birth. On successful login, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates need to download the result and keep a copy for future admission and verification.

What is the CSEET 2026 qualifying marks

Just appearing for the examination is not enough to be considered qualified. ICSI has set subject-wise and overall qualifying stipulations for candidates. Candidates must score a minimum of 40 per cent marks on each paper to qualify. Also, candidates are required to obtain an overall aggregate of 50 per cent marks in all subjects. If any of the above-mentioned conditions are not fulfilled, the candidates shall not be qualified, irrespective of the overall performance.

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What will be the details in CSEET scorecard

The scorecard will mention significant details pertaining to the performance of the candidate in the examination. Details that could be mentioned are the name of the candidate, registration number, examination date, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and qualifying status. The scorecard will give a comprehensive overview of the performance of the candidate in the June 2026 examination. Download your scorecard carefully after verifying all details and report any discrepancy to the institute immediately.

Why ICSI CSEET Result 2026 important

The result is an important factor in qualifying for the next stage of the company secretary course. Candidates who pass the entrance exam will be eligible to enrol and complete other compulsory formalities as per the ICSI programme guidelines. The exam serves as a pre-assessment test to evaluate the candidates’ competence and aptitude towards professional learning stages of company law and governance and management-related subjects. Hence, the declaration of CSEET results is eagerly awaited by the candidates all over the country.

What should candidates do after the CSEET result

As soon as they can verify their scorecards, candidates need to follow the instructions for the final stage of enrolment and admission as per the ICSI guidelines. The candidates should keep digital and printed copies of their scorecards just in case they are needed in further formalities and verification stages. Keep an eye out on the official website for the admission formalities and future programme schedules. With the announcement of the CSEET June 2026 result soon to be expected, it is better for the candidates to check if they have the right login credentials and to stay abreast of every official announcement to view their scorecard on the portal without any delay.

Also Read: TG EAPCET Counselling 2026 Begins at eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Registration Steps, Fee and Eligibility

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ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Expected Soon at icsi.edu; Check June Session Scorecard Download Steps
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ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Expected Soon at icsi.edu; Check June Session Scorecard Download Steps
ICSI CSEET Result 2026 Expected Soon at icsi.edu; Check June Session Scorecard Download Steps
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