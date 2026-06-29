IIT Delhi Special PhD Admission Drive 2026: Check Eligibility, Key Dates and Hostel Policy

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is conducting a special PhD admission drive for the year 2026–27 with a view to strengthening participation of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) in research programmes. The institute will conduct the special admission drive under the Faculty Initiative Admission (FIA) category for admission to the first semester of the academic year.

The institute has launched the online application process, which opened on June 19 and will remain open until June 28. As of now, students have been given a one-day window to edit their application forms, which will be open from 10 am to 4 pm on June 29.

In addition, the institute has also made available information on the eligibility criteria, important dates and hostel accommodation for fresh research scholars.

Key dates for IIT Delhi PhD admission 2026

While the application process for the special PhD admission drive by IIT Delhi has concluded, students who have already applied are given an opportunity to edit their application forms on June 29 between 10 am and 4 pm.

The important dates are:

Online application process begins: June 19, 2026 (11 am)

Last date to apply: June 28, 2026 (4 pm)

Application form correction: June 29, 2026 (10 am–4 pm)

All applicants have to review and update their application details thoroughly during the correction section, as there will be no further chances to do so.

IIT Delhi Special Phd Admission – Eligibility Criteria

Special admission is open for only Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category candidates. IIT Delhi is offering admission under the Faculty Initiative Admissions (FIA) category in its PhD programmes to increase the participation and representation of a diverse group of candidates pursuing doctoral research.

The candidate must fulfil the minimum academic qualifications and eligibility criteria detailed in the official IIT Delhi PhD admission brochure. The institute has urged the candidates to check the programme level eligibility criteria before proceeding with the admission process.

What is the IIT Delhi hostel policy for PhD students

IIT Delhi has stated that due to constraints on campus accommodation, it cannot assure hostel accommodation for all the postgraduate and PhD students. Nonetheless, the institute said it will do its best to provide hostel accommodation, if available, to female candidates, Students with Disabilities (SwD/PwD), and international students.

All students who are provided with hostel accommodation will be given confirmation only after their entry number is generated in the institute’s welcome kit. Hostel allocation will be finalised after paying the allotted fees as per the deadline. The institute has also notified students that they may move into the allotted hostel one and two days before the start of the registration and orientation programme.

What if hostel is not available

IIT Delhi is to notify candidates who are not allotted on-campus accommodation of nearby housing facilities. The institute has also indicated that such candidates will also be permitted to avail themselves of on-campus mess facilities at a monthly subscription. This scheme will help students living off-campus to continue their doctoral studies with the convenience of using on-campus dining services. With the application window now closed and the correction window also available for a limited period, candidates are advised to confirm all details in their application form and to look out for further admission and registration notifications on the official website of the institute.

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