India Makes Record with Seven Schools Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026, Check Full List of Indian Schools

The UK-based T4 Education announced in London this week that seven schools from India made the top 10 shortlist of the World’s Best School Prizes 2026, the most schools from any country to be shortlisted in a single year since the awards were launched four years ago.

The World’s Best School Prizes were launched on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic to honour institutions that are positive creators of change in classrooms and communities. Schools are assessed in five categories that examine innovation, community outreach, environmental stewardship and student health and well-being. India’s expansion in the short list this year is a testament to the beginning of global appreciation for schools implementing high-impact change.

Which Indian schools were shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026

Seven Indian schools from across the country secured spots on the prestigious shortlist in four award categories. PCMC Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj English Medium School, Pune, India, and Army Goodwill School Wuzur, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, India, were the winners in the Innovation category for their innovative thinking that led to novel learning solutions.

The Community Collaboration category currently includes three representative Indian schools: Healthy Planet TGA Early Years School, Noida; Inventure Academy, Bengaluru; and Seth MR Jaipuria School, Vineet Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

In addition, EuroSchool Bannerghatta from Bengaluru has made it to the shortlist in the Environmental Action category, with Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Lucknow securing a place in the Supporting Healthy Lives category.

What are the World’s Best School Prizes for

The World’s Best School Prizes celebrate schools that tackle real-world challenges through education, beyond the classroom. The awards celebrate schools tackling innovation, inclusion, sustainability and community collaboration.

The awards are intended to showcase schools that are teaching students to thrive in a complex and uncertain future while creating social impact, according to T4 Education.

The award will also give schools an opportunity to share best practices with peers and policymakers across the world.

How are the winners chosen

An independent judging academy consisting of education experts from around the world will decide the final winners. Three top finalists will be announced per category prior to the award announcement. In addition to the jury award, all 50 shortlisted schools from five categories are also eligible to enter a worldwide public vote for the Community Choice Award. It’s already open for public voting, so people across the world can choose the schools they want to support.

What happens after the shortlist

The winners of the World’s Best School Prizes 2026 will be announced in November. The shortlisted schools, finalists and award winners will be invited to take part in the World Schools Summit, to be held in London in January 2027. The summit will bring together teachers, school leaders and policymakers, who will have the opportunity to share ideas and discuss practices that can help strengthen education systems around the world.

This year’s record number of schools from India demonstrates the country’s growing presence in global education and reflects the growing recognition of the work schools are doing both within and beyond the classroom. It also says a lot about the growing focus on innovation, collaboration, sustainability and well-being amongst students in Indian schools

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