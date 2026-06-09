India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2026 Released at indiapost.gov.in; Check Selection Status and Merit List

The India Post has published the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026, giving another chance for the hope-filled aspirants who are hoping to be selected in one of the largest postal recruitment drives in the country. The aspirants who applied for the recruitment process can now check the newly released merit list on the official portal, indiapost.gov.in.

The latest merit list has been published to cover all the postal circles in India and lists selected candidates for the next round of selection. The names of candidates who are selected for the merit will now need to provide documents and other formalities for appointment.

The recruitment drive aims to fill the positions of 28,636 posts in various posts like Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and other related posts.

What is the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

India Post GDS recruitment process is one of the biggest government recruitment exercises carried out every year. The objective is to fill the vacancies in the rural and semi-urban postal services in various states and union territories.

Selection is based on the basis of marks in a qualifying examination as opposed to a written examination. Due to numerous vacancies and massive job seekers, multiple merit lists are released accordingly to fill up vacancies and for other vacancies that may arise in the process of verification of qualifying notaries and withdrawal of candidates.

How to Download India Post GDS 4th Merit List

The candidates can check their selection status by going to the official website of India Post in the recruitment section. The candidates can then proceed to the online GDS recruitment portal and click on the list of shortlisted candidates for their postal circle.

The merit list is in PDF format. Once the candidates download the file, they can use the search option to find their registration number and also check if selection has been done.

The candidates are advised to save a copy of the merit list in their system and keep track of the upcoming official notifications for the next steps of the recruitment process.

What details are included in GDS 4th Merit List

The merit list divulges many details concerning the candidates who were shortlisted and the post for which they were selected.

The division office, post identification number, post name, community category, registration number and the percentage of marks are some of the details. The details are useful to verify the candidature and understand how the selection was done.

The candidates must read all these details carefully and should report any discrepancies to the concerned authority.

Next Course of Action Following India Post GDS Merit List

The country’s recruitment drive is now on a new phase with the inclusion of the fourth merit list. Candidates who appeared in the merit list must report to the respective post for verification of their documents while verifying their education certificates and identity documents and those pertaining to their category will be considered.

Any shortcoming in this regard may lead to cancellation of the candidature, in which case some of the remaining candidates in the selection list may be accepted, if required.

India Post advises all the candidates who are included in the merit list to maintain all the necessary documents and to keep tabbing the official website for information regarding the verification schedules, details of the joining process and appointment expectations.

With a new update in the merit list, thousands of vacant positions in the post office are still perceived as a good opportunity; as per the eligibility criteria for those who want to seek employment in the government postal department, it would be prudent for aspirants to keep a check on official posts/employment notifications to make sure they are abreast of all the updates, in particular, recruitment-related deadlines.

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