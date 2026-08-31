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Home > Education News > India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For Over 23,000 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For Over 23,000 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 has opened for 23,757 posts. Check important dates, eligibility, age limit, selection process and how to apply online.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For Over 23,000 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 11:49 IST

India Post has opened the recruitment process for 23,757 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts under the July 2026 Schedule-II. The recruitment covers Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak positions across postal circles in the country. One-Time Registration (OTR) begins on August 31, while candidates can submit their applications from September 2 to September 21, 2026.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

According to the official schedule, candidates need to complete their registration by September 19. The application submission and fee payment window will remain open until September 21 at 5 pm. A correction window will be available on September 23 and 24.

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One-Time Registration: August 31–September 19
Application Submission: September 2–21
Correction Window: September 23–24

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board, with Mathematics and English as subjects. They must also have studied the prescribed local language up to Class 10 for the postal circle they are applying to. The age limit is 18 to 40 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved categories as per government rules.

How to Apply for GDS Recruitment 2026

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official India Post GDS recruitment portal. Applicants first need to complete the One-Time Registration using their mobile number and email ID. They can then log in with their registration details, enter personal and Class 10 information, select their preferred postal division and post, upload the required photograph and signature, and submit the application after paying the applicable fee.

Selection Process

One of the major attractions of the GDS recruitment is that there is no written examination. Selection is based on merit prepared from candidates’ Class 10 marks. Candidates should therefore ensure that all educational details entered in the application form are accurate. Applicants should carefully check the official notification for circle-wise vacancies, local-language requirements, documents and other eligibility conditions before submitting their forms.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rates Today, August 31: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

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India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For Over 23,000 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply
Tags: GDS Apply OnlineGDS EligibilityGDS Recruitment 2026GDS Selection ProcessGramin Dak SevakIndia Post GDS Recruitment 2026India Post GDS vacancy 2026India Post JobsIndia Post VacancyPost Office Recruitment 2026

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India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For Over 23,000 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

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India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For Over 23,000 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply
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