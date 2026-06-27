Indian Air Force MTS Recruitment 2026: Apply for Group C posts before July 27

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has called for applications for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Group C civilian posts, advertisement No. 02/2026. All Indian citizens are required to apply offline with the Air Force unit listed at the address mentioned above by 27 July 2026.
Six vacancies are available for the multi-tasking staff post. The recruitment is happening under the Headquarters Maintenance Command. The applications should be sent to the given address within 30 days of the advertisement in the Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.
Who can apply for Indian Air Force MTS recruitment
To apply for the Multi-Tasking Staff post, candidates need to have passed Class 10 from a recognised board, and the prescribed age limit is 18 to 25 years as of July 27, 2026. An age relaxation will be provided to candidates applying from the reserved categories as per the Government of India rules.
There is no application fee for candidates of all categories since the Indian Air Force has not specified any in the advertisement.
How will candidates be selected
The candidates will be selected through a written examination. However, before the issuance of admit cards, candidates would be checked for their age, education and document verification.
The written examination will include questions from:
- General Intelligence and Reasoning
- Numerical Aptitude
- General English
- General Awareness
The paper will be in two languages, i.e., English and Hindi, respectively, and questions will be exclusively in either of the two languages. Candidates who clear the written examination will be called for document verification, and here original certificates, along with photocopies of the documents submitted in the course of the application, must be produced.
What is the method of applying for the MTS post of the Indian Air Force
The form must be filled as per the prescribed Annexure I, where it can be typed either in English or Hindi, including a recent self-attested passport-size picture.
Candidates also need to attach two passport-size pictures identical to the one attached to the form.
Self-attested copies of documents supporting educational qualification, date of birth, caste certificate and technical qualifications must be submitted with the application, experience and PwBD status, wherever applicable, in the form of self-attested copies. OBC category candidates should attach a valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, and EWS applicants should attach the prescribed income and asset certificate.
A self-addressed envelope is enclosed (with an Rs. 10 postage stamp attached), and the name of the post and category should be clearly specified on the envelope.
The duly completed application must be sent to:
- Commandant, IAM, IAF
- Vimanapura PO
- Bengaluru – 560017
The Indian Air Force has notified that no application received after the closing date or before the publication of the official advertisement will be treated as valid. Also, it has also notified that it shall not be accountable for any delays in postal delivery.
It is important to read the official notification carefully before sending applications, ensuring that all documents are enclosed as mentioned for the application and eligibility conditions are fulfilled.
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Radhika is a journalist with two years of experience covering education, competitive exams, and student-focused developments. She reports on exam notifications, results, admissions, scholarships, and academic policies, helping students stay updated with important information.
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