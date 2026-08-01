Indian Army Internship 2026: Earn Up to ₹75,000 Stipend, Check Eligibility, Domains, Last Date and How to Apply

The Internship Programme 2026-27 by the Indian Army has launched its application process. This programme provides students with the unique chance to participate in defence-related research projects and get a stipend of ₹75,000.

The internship is provided via the AICTE Internship Portal, and it encompasses a variety of fields, including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Robotics, Strategic Communications and Human Resource Management. During the internship, students will have an opportunity to collaborate with Indian Army experts on technology and communication projects related to national security.

Indian Army Strategic Communications Internship: What Makes It Special?

One of the most valuable internships offered in this program is the Strategic Communications Internship, which is delivered by the Additional Directorate General of Strategic Communications (ADG Strategic Communications).

This internship is intended only for BJMC students and lasts for 75 working days with 15 academic credits.

The internship is provided in a hybrid format. During the first 15 working days, students will be studying online, and later on they will spend 60 working days learning on-site in Delhi.

Participants will get to understand how the Army carries out the planning and management of digital communication through media analysis, behavioural studies, digital storytelling, social media campaigns, public affairs, and audience engagement. This internship program will also expose students to data-based digital communication techniques.

Indian Army Internship 2026: Stipend and Attendance Rules

Interns selected will be eligible for a stipend worth up to ₹75,000, which will be provided at ₹30,000 per month during the course of the program.

But then, there is one important thing to consider. Students will only get the stipend after successful completion of the program. Students will have to ensure that they maintain at least 75% attendance. Otherwise, they won’t be getting any stipend.

This internship program will take place in New Delhi/NCR, and the students have to make their own arrangements regarding accommodation since lodging facilities won’t be provided for them.

Domains Offered Under Indian Army Internship Programme 2026-27

The Indian Army is offering internships in several advanced technology and management fields, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning

Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking

Quantum Computing and Cryptography

Drone and UAV Technologies

Robotics and Autonomous Systems

Space and Satellite Technologies

Defence Electronics and Advanced Weapon Systems

5G and 6G Communication Technologies

Financial Technology (FinTech)

Strategic Communication and Mass Media

Human Resource Management

Operational Logistics

Project Opportunities Available

Students can choose from a wide range of project-based internships listed on the National Internship Portal. Some of the available roles include:

AI and Machine Learning Intern

AI Engineer for Large Language Models

AI-Based Legal Document Generator

Decision Support System Developer

Data Analyst Intern

Software Development Intern

Mobile App Development Intern

Robotics Research Intern

Drone and UAV Technology Research

Space Domain Awareness Projects

SAP ERP Technology Internship

Zoho Analytics Dashboard Developer

Legal Automation Projects

Financial Management Software Development

Indian Army Internship Deadline

Application deadlines differ for each project. Many opportunities close between August 1 and August 15, 2026, while some vacancies have already closed.

How to Apply for the Indian Army Internship

Students are allowed to apply for various internships through the AICTE Internship Portal. But once they are chosen, they have to accept only one offer.

Applicants must take care to select the one that suits their educational profile, technical knowledge, and future career prospects.

Does the Internship Guarantee a Job?

No, because the Indian Army has made it clear that the internship program is meant only for gaining practical experience. There is no provision for placement or a guaranteed job after the internship.

But all those who successfully complete the program get a completion certificate. What is even more important is that they will be able to learn from defence experts about the emerging technology, digital communication and security of the nation.