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Home > Education News > Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026 Out, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Dates

Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026 Out, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Dates

Indian Bank has announced the Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026, inviting applications for 350 vacancies across multiple departments.

Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026
Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 8, 2026 16:11:00 IST

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Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026 Out, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Dates

The Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026 has been announced by the Indian Bank. 350 vacancies have been announced in various departments of the Indian Bank.

In this recruitment drive, Indian Bank is recruiting assistant managers, managers and senior managers as specialists in various fields such as IT, finance, credit, risk, marketing and HRM.

The online application form has been released on April 8, 2026, and the application deadline is April 28, 2026.

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The candidates can apply through the official website for a given period, which has been stated in the notification.

What are the important dates for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026

The Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026 has been announced by Indian Bank. If you are going to apply for the specialist officer job, then you will need to know the dates and deadlines so that you do not miss the application window.

The application form opened on April 8, 2026, and will close on April 28, 2026. It has already been opened. 

The exam date has not been released yet. It will be released separately. It is advised to keep checking the official website indianbank.in for any information regarding the exam date.

How many vacancies are available in Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026

Indian Bank has announced 350 specialist officer jobs in various departments of the Indian Bank. The vacancies are open for various departments and positions.

The vacancy announcement has included various posts of assistant manager, manager and senior manager.

What is the eligibility criteria for Indian Bank SO posts

The eligibility criteria for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026 vary from post to post. The candidates should have a B.Tech, MCA, MBA, CA or other related PG degree to be eligible.

The age limit of the candidates varies between 22 and 32, 34 or 37 years depending on the post. Candidates will be checked for their age on April 1, 2026.

Applicants should go through the official notice for the complete eligibility criteria before applying for the exam.

What is the application fee for Indian Bank SO Recruitment

The application fee varies with the category of the candidates. The SC, ST, and PwBD candidates have to pay Rs 175. General/OBC/EWS candidates have to pay Rs. 850. Both the fees can be paid only online.

What is the selection process for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026

The selection process varies depending upon the number of applicants and the number of vacancies.

The stages include: Online test Qualification/ Experience-based shortlist (optional) Personal interview.

All the qualified candidates are required to undergo a medical examination and verification of their documents before final selection. 

How to apply for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026

To apply online, follow the steps below:

  • Go to the official website of Indian Bank
  • Click on Careers Section. 
  • Click on the link SO Recruitment 2026
  • Register and fill in the application form
  • Upload the necessary documents. 
  • Make the payment through online mode
  • Submit and download the copy of the application form.

Make sure that all the details entered are correct. Only one application form can be submitted by each candidate.

Why is Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026 significant

The recruitment is a great opportunity for the candidates who want to make their careers in the banking sector in specialised roles.

A total of 350 vacancies in the country can be filled in various important areas. Skilled candidates can work in the public sector bank. 

The candidates are advised to apply early and keep track of the updates through the official website for further announcements regarding the recruitment process.

Also Read: MHT CET Admit Card 2026 Released for PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Dates and Download Link Here
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Tags: Indian Bank jobs 2026Indian Bank notification 2026Indian Bank SO recruitment 2026Indian Bank Specialist OfficerIndian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026Indian Bank vacancy

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Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026 Out, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Dates

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Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026 Out, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Dates
Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026 Out, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Dates
Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026 Out, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Dates
Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026 Out, Check Vacancies, Eligibility and Apply Dates

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