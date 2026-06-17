Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry 2026 Registration Closes Soon: Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply

The Indian Navy will close the application phase on June 18, 2026, for admission to its celebrated 10+2 BTech cadet entry programme slated for launch in January 2027. Unmarried male and female candidates who aspire to follow a technical career in the Indian Armed Forces have just one last day to apply via the official recruitment portal.

The programme provides present-day students who have completed Class 12 and taken part in JEE Main 2026 with a full-scholarship engineering education coupled with training to become officers in the Indian Navy. Shortlisted candidates will receive professional military training and follow a Bachelor of Technology programme at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala.

What Is the Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme

The 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme is a direct entry programme for officers for students who completed their higher secondary education with science background

In this recruitment drive, the Indian Navy intends to recruit 60 candidates in technical branches, including 30 candidates for mechanical engineering and 30 for electronics and communication engineering. Up to eight seats out of the total vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Candidates who successfully complete the four-year training programme will be given a permanent commission as officers in the Indian Navy.

Who Is Eligible for Indian Navy Recruitment 2026

Eligibility of candidates for recruitment to the Indian Navy has some specific educational and age conditions that need to be satisfied.

They should have been born between July 2, 2007, and January 1, 2010 (both inclusive), and have passed the Class 12 exam (or its equivalent) from a recognised board with a 70 per cent aggregate in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

They should also have obtained 50 per cent in English either in Class 10 or Class 12 and should have a valid JEE Main 2026 score. Shortlisting for the next stage will be done on the basis of JEE Main scores.

What Benefits Do Selected Candidates Receive

The programme will provide a host of academic and professional exposure. Successful candidates will be enrolled in a four-year BTech programme at the Indian Naval Academy, one of India’s leading training establishments for the armed forces.

The Indian Navy will finance the whole education, including tuition fees, books, study materials, clothes and rations. Successful candidates will get a BTech degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The programme also provides a clear route to a long-term commissioned officer’s job in the armed forces.

How is the Indian Navy Selection Process conducted

The process will start by shortlisting candidates from the JEE Main 2026 All India Common Rank List generated by the National Testing Agency.

Naval Headquarters will establish the final cut-off for shortlisting. Candidates who meet the cut-off rank will be invited to take the interview process with the Services Selection Board (SSB).

The SSB interview process will commence from September 2026 at centres in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of SSB interview performance, medical fitness, character verification and vacancies available.

How can candidates apply ahead of time

Candidates can apply for the programme online through the official website of the Indian Navy recruitment. They need to register on the platform using the valid email address and mobile number, enter the personal and academic information and subsequently upload the required documents.

The requisite documents are the Class 10 and Class 12 marksheet, the JEE Main 2026 scorecard and a recent passport-sized photograph. After filling in the application form, candidates are also requested to download and keep a copy of the completed online application form for further reference.

The registration process will close by tomorrow, so it is recommended for all eligible candidates to complete the entire process here to avoid any last-minute technical glitches.

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